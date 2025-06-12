After cancelling gigs due to ill health, Rod Stewart has praised his wife Penny Lancaster calling her the 'light of his life'.

Sir Rod Stewart has praised the 'light of his life' - his wife Penny Lancaster - after she revealed her new autobiography. The star - who is gearing up to perform in the Glastonbury 'legends' slot later this month - took to social media after his partner announced the upcoming book, Someone Like Me.

Penny, 54, a regular Loose Women panellist, has revealed the book will be released in September, saying it will feature the "ups and downs" of her life and in response, Sailing singer Sir Rod wrote: "The light of my life’s new memoir."

Penny said: "Writing this book has been a challenge, but it’s shown me that we’re all going through something, overcoming difficulties and re-discovering parts of ourselves that we might have lost along the way. Life is full of ups and downs – we’re all learning as we go and embracing this process is where growth and healing happens.

Rod Stewart recently cancelled tour dates due to ill health ahead of his appearance at Glastonbury | Getty Images

"Join me as I reflect upon my lessons in life, love and the importance of staying true to yourself though it all. I simply can’t wait to share my story with all of you."

According to the publisher, Someone Like Me will tell many untold stories from Penny's life, including her childhood and challenges with undiagnosed dyslexia.

Sir Rod’s social media post comes after he hit the headlines having cancelled a number of concerts due to ill health. The iconic vocalist pulled out of six US shows as he battled a bout of the flu.

"I'm devastated and sincerely apologise for any inconvenience to my fans," he said. "I'll be back on stage and will see you soon."

But he is still expected to take to the legendary Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury on June 29, to fill the legends slot previously occupied by the likes of Dolly Parton, Neil Diamond, Dame Shirley Bassey and Beach Boys star Brian Wilson, who sadly passed away this week.