Rod Stewart has confirmed that Faces will reunite at Glastonbury Festival 2025.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The iconic rocker, 80, will take to the stage at Glastonbury for this year’s Legend’s Slot. He has now confirmed that he will reunite with former Faces bandmate Ronnie Wood at the festival.

Speaking to The Peter Crouch Podcast on whether he keeps in touch with Wood and “other people in music”, Sir Rod said: “Not really. Woody (Wood) I do a lot, just recently, because we’re going to do Glastonbury together.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Elton, sometimes, you know, birthdays, but nowhere near how we used to, I think probably because he doesn’t drink anymore, and Woody doesn’t drink, and I still do. They stay away from me. Bad influence.”

Rod Stewart and Ronnie Wood, who played together in Faces, are set to reunite at Glastonbury Festival 2025 | Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Sie Rod joined Faces in 1969 alongside Wood, playing alongside Ian McLagan, Ronnie Lane, and Kenney Jones. The band would go on to release four studio albums, and release hits such as Stay With Me throughout the early 1970s.

Sir Rod’s upcoming Legend’s Slot at Glastonbury will be a landmark moment, but isn’t his first visit to the festival. He told the podcast: “I’ve done it (Glastonbury) before. I did it in 2002 but this is on the legend stage.

“I was only supposed to play for an hour and a quarter, but I’ve asked them ‘Please, another 15 minutes’ because I play for over two hours every night and it’s nothing, but yeah, looking forward to it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The musician was recently awards the Lifetime Achievement Award at the American Music Awards in Las Vegas. Accepting the accolade, Sir Rod said: "When I started singing in the early '60s, well before all of you lot were here, the reason I got into it [was] because I had this burning ambition to sing. It's all I wanted to do. I didn't want to be rich or famous, and here I am a few years later, picking up this wonderful award."

In 2024, he revealed that he would be ending his “large-scale world tours” with his 2025 European and North American tour.

Glastonbury Festival will take place between June 25 until June 29, with acts such as Olivia Rodrigo, The 1975, and Neil Diamond headlining the famous event.