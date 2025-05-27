American Music Awards 2025: Full list of winners as Billie Eilish scoops seven awards - did Taylor Swift attend?
The annual music ceremony was hosted by singer and actress Jennifer Lopez live in Las Vegas.
Billie Eilish was the big winner on the night, winning all seven of the categories she was nominated for, including Album of the Year and Artist of the Year. Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars also picked up multiple gongs for their collaboration ‘Die With A Smile’.
Rapper Kendrick Lamar was the most nominated artist heading into the evening, with 10 nods. However, he only went home with one award - Favourite Hip-Hop Song for ‘Not Like Us’.
Meanwhile, all eyes where on whether singer-songwriter Taylor Swift would attend the ceremony amid speculation that an announcement on her next release - Reputation (Taylor’s Version) - would be finally announced. Despite this, and her six nominations on the night, Taylor did not make an appearance and failed to pick up an award in any of her categories. Sorry Swifties, the wait for Reputation TV continues....
Full list of American Music Award winners 2025
The full list of winners at the American Music Awards 2025 was:
Artist of the Year
- WINNER: Billie Eilish
- Ariana Grande
- Chappell Roan
- Kendrick Lamar
- Morgan Wallen
- Post Malone
- Sabrina Carpenter
- SZA
- Taylor Swift
- Zach Bryan
New Artist of the Year
- WINNER: Gracie Abrams
- Benson Boone
- Chappell Roan
- Shaboozey
- Teddy Swims
- Tommy Richman
Album of the Year
- WINNER: Billie Eilish – Hit Me Hard and Soft
- Beyoncé – Cowboy Carter
- Chappell Roan – The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess
- Charli XCX – Brat
- Gracie Abrams – The Secret of Us
- Future and Metro Boomin – We Don't Trust You
- Kendrick Lamar – GNX
- Post Malone – F-1 Trillion
- Sabrina Carpenter – Short n' Sweet
- Taylor Swift – The Tortured Poets Department
Song of the Year
- WINNER: Billie Eilish – "Birds of a Feather"
- Benson Boone – "Beautiful Things"
- Chappell Roan – "Good Luck, Babe!"
- Hozier – "Too Sweet"
- Kendrick Lamar – "Not Like Us"
- Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars – "Die with a Smile"
- Post Malone featuring Morgan Wallen – "I Had Some Help"
- Sabrina Carpenter – "Espresso"
- Shaboozey – "A Bar Song (Tipsy)"
- Teddy Swims – "Lose Control"
Collaboration of the Year
- WINNER: Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars – "Die with a Smile"
- Kendrick Lamar and SZA – "Luther"
- Marshmello and Kane Brown – "Miles on It"
- Post Malone featuring Morgan Wallen – "I Had Some Help"
- Rosé and Bruno Mars – "Apt."
- Taylor Swift featuring Post Malone – "Fortnight"
Social Song of the Year
- WINNER: Doechii – "Anxiety"
- Chappell Roan – "Hot to Go!"
- Djo – "End of Beginning"
- Lola Young – "Messy"
- Shaboozey – "A Bar Song (Tipsy)"
- Tommy Richman – "Million Dollar Baby"
Favourite Touring Artist
- WINNER: Billie Eilish
- Luke Combs
- Morgan Wallen
- Taylor Swift
- Zach Bryan
Favourite Music Video
- WINNER: Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars – "Die with a Smile"
- Benson Boone – "Beautiful Things”
- Karol G – "Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido"
- Kendrick Lamar – "Not Like Us"
- Shaboozey – "A Bar Song (Tipsy)"
Favourite Male Pop Artist
- WINNER: Bruno Mars
- Benson Boone
- Hozier
- Teddy Swims
- The Weeknd
Favourite Female Pop Artist
- WINNER: Billie Eilish
- Chappell Roan
- Lady Gaga
- Sabrina Carpenter
- Taylor Swift
Favourite Pop Album
- WINNER: Billie Eilish – Hit Me Hard and Soft
- Chappell Roan – The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess
- Charli XCX – Brat
- Sabrina Carpenter – Short n' Sweet
- Taylor Swift – The Tortured Poets Department
Favourite Pop Song
- WINNER: Billie Eilish – "Birds of a Feather"
- Benson Boone – "Beautiful Things"
- Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars – "Die with a Smile"
- Sabrina Carpenter – "Espresso"
- Teddy Swims – "Lose Control"
Favourite Male Country Artist
- WINNER: Post Malone
- Jelly Roll
- Luke Combs
- Morgan Wallen
- Shaboozey
Favourite Female Country Artist
- WINNER: Beyoncé
- Ella Langley
- Kacey Musgraves
- Lainey Wilson
- Megan Moroney
Favourite Country Duo or Group
- WINNER: Dan + Shay
- Old Dominion
- Parmalee
- The Red Clay Strays
- Zac Brown Band
Favourite Country Album
- WINNER: Beyoncé – Cowboy Carter
- Jelly Roll – Beautifully Broken
- Megan Moroney – Am I Okay?
- Post Malone – F-1 Trillion
- Shaboozey – Where I've Been, Isn't Where I'm Going
Favourite Country Song
- WINNER: Post Malone featuring Morgan Wallen – "I Had Some Help"
- Jelly Roll – "I Am Not Okay"
- Koe Wetzel featuring Jessie Murph – "High Road"
- Luke Combs – "Ain't No Love in Oklahoma"
- Shaboozey – "A Bar Song (Tipsy)"
Favourite Male Hip-Hop Artist
- WINNER: Eminem
- Drake
- Future
- Kendrick Lamar
- Tyler, the Creator
Favourite Female Hip-Hop Artist
- WINNER: Megan Thee Stallion
- Doechii
- GloRilla
- Latto
- Sexyy Red
Favourite Hip-Hop Album
- WINNER: Eminem – The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce)
- Future and Metro Boomin – We Don't Trust You
- Gunna – One of Wun
- Kendrick Lamar – GNX
- Tyler, the Creator – Chromakopia
Favourite Hip-Hop Song
- WINNER: Kendrick Lamar – "Not Like Us"
- Future, Metro Boomin, and Kendrick Lamar – "Like That"
- GloRilla – "TGIF"
- GloRilla and Sexyy Red – "Whatchu Kno About Me"
- Kendrick Lamar and SZA – "Luther"
Favourite Male R&B Artist
- WINNER: The Weeknd
- Bryson Tiller
- Chris Brown
- PartyNextDoor
- Usher
Favourite Female R&B Artist
- WINNER: SZA
- Kehlani
- Muni Long
- Summer Walker
- Tyla
Favourite R&B Album
- WINNER: The Weeknd – Hurry Up Tomorrow
- Bryson Tiller – Bryson Tiller
- PartyNextDoor – PartyNextDoor 4
- PartyNextDoor and Drake – Some Sexy Songs 4 U
- SZA – Lana
Favourite R&B Song
- WINNER: SZA – "Saturn"
- Chris Brown – "Residuals"
- Muni Long – "Made for Me"
- The Weeknd and Playboi Carti – "Timeless"
- Tommy Richman – "Million Dollar Baby"
Favourite Male Latin Artist
- WINNER: Bad Bunny
- Feid
- Peso Pluma
- Rauw Alejandro
- Tito Double P
Favourite Female Latin Artist
- WINNER: Becky G
- Karol G
- Natti Natasha
- Shakira
- Young Miko
Favourite Latin Duo or Group
- WINNER: Julión Álvarez
- Calibre 50
- Fuerza Regida
- Grupo Firme
- Grupo Frontera
Favourite Latin Album
- WINNER: Bad Bunny – Debí Tirar Más Fotos
- Fuerza Regida – Dolido Pero No Arrepentido
- Peso Pluma – Éxodo
- Rauw Alejandro – Cosa Nuestra
- Tito Double P – Incómodo
Favourite Latin Song
- WINNER: Shakira – "Soltera"
- Bad Bunny – "DTMF"
- FloyyMenor and Cris MJ – "Gata Only"
- Karol G – "Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido"
- Óscar Maydon and Fuerza Regida – "Tu Boda"
Favourite Rock Artist
- WINNER: Twenty One Pilots
- Linkin Park
- Pearl Jam
- Hozier
- Zach Bryan
Favourite Rock Song
- WINNER: Linkin Park – "The Emptiness Machine"
- Green Day – "Dilemma"
- Hozier – "Too Sweet"
- Myles Smith – "Stargazing"
- Zach Bryan – "Pink Skies"
Favourite Rock Album
- WINNER: Twenty One Pilots – Clancy
- Koe Wetzel – 9 Lives
- The Marías – Submarine
- Hozier – Unreal Unearth
- Zach Bryan – The Great American Bar Scene
Favourite Dance/Electronic Artist
- WINNER: Lady Gaga
- Charli XCX
- David Guetta
- John Summit
- Marshmello
Favourite Soundtrack
- WINNER: Arcane League of Legends: Season 2
- Hazbin Hotel
- Moana 2 (Auliʻi Cravalho, Dwayne Johnson and Cast)
- Twisters: The Album
- Wicked: The Soundtrack (Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande and Cast)
Favourite Afrobeats Artist
- WINNER: Tyla
- Asake
- Rema
- Tems
- Wizkid
Favourite K-Pop Artist
- WINNER: RM
- Ateez
- Jimin
- Rosé
- Stray Kids
Icon Award
- WINNER: Janet Jackson
Lifetime Achievement Award
- WINNER: Rod Stewart
Veterans Voice Award
- WINNER: Zac Brown
