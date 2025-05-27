The American Music Awards took place last night, with some of the biggest name in music celebrated for their work.

The annual music ceremony was hosted by singer and actress Jennifer Lopez live in Las Vegas.

Billie Eilish was the big winner on the night, winning all seven of the categories she was nominated for, including Album of the Year and Artist of the Year. Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars also picked up multiple gongs for their collaboration ‘Die With A Smile’.

Rapper Kendrick Lamar was the most nominated artist heading into the evening, with 10 nods. However, he only went home with one award - Favourite Hip-Hop Song for ‘Not Like Us’.

Meanwhile, all eyes where on whether singer-songwriter Taylor Swift would attend the ceremony amid speculation that an announcement on her next release - Reputation (Taylor’s Version) - would be finally announced. Despite this, and her six nominations on the night, Taylor did not make an appearance and failed to pick up an award in any of her categories. Sorry Swifties, the wait for Reputation TV continues....

Jennifer Lopez hosted the 2025 American Music Awards live in Las Vegas. | AFP via Getty Images

Full list of American Music Award winners 2025

The full list of winners at the American Music Awards 2025 was:

Artist of the Year

WINNER: Billie Eilish

Ariana Grande

Chappell Roan

Kendrick Lamar

Morgan Wallen

Post Malone

Sabrina Carpenter

SZA

Taylor Swift

Zach Bryan

New Artist of the Year

WINNER: Gracie Abrams

Benson Boone

Chappell Roan

Shaboozey

Teddy Swims

Tommy Richman

Album of the Year

WINNER: Billie Eilish – Hit Me Hard and Soft

Beyoncé – Cowboy Carter

Chappell Roan – The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess

Charli XCX – Brat

Gracie Abrams – The Secret of Us

Future and Metro Boomin – We Don't Trust You

Kendrick Lamar – GNX

Post Malone – F-1 Trillion

Sabrina Carpenter – Short n' Sweet

Taylor Swift – The Tortured Poets Department

Song of the Year

WINNER: Billie Eilish – "Birds of a Feather"

Benson Boone – "Beautiful Things"

Chappell Roan – "Good Luck, Babe!"

Hozier – "Too Sweet"

Kendrick Lamar – "Not Like Us"

Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars – "Die with a Smile"

Post Malone featuring Morgan Wallen – "I Had Some Help"

Sabrina Carpenter – "Espresso"

Shaboozey – "A Bar Song (Tipsy)"

Teddy Swims – "Lose Control"

Collaboration of the Year

WINNER: Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars – "Die with a Smile"

Kendrick Lamar and SZA – "Luther"

Marshmello and Kane Brown – "Miles on It"

Post Malone featuring Morgan Wallen – "I Had Some Help"

Rosé and Bruno Mars – "Apt."

Taylor Swift featuring Post Malone – "Fortnight"

Social Song of the Year

WINNER: Doechii – "Anxiety"

Chappell Roan – "Hot to Go!"

Djo – "End of Beginning"

Lola Young – "Messy"

Shaboozey – "A Bar Song (Tipsy)"

Tommy Richman – "Million Dollar Baby"

R&B artist SZA with her award for Favourite R&B singer at the 2025 American music Awards | AFP via Getty Images

Favourite Touring Artist

WINNER: Billie Eilish

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Taylor Swift

Zach Bryan

Favourite Music Video

WINNER: Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars – "Die with a Smile"

Benson Boone – "Beautiful Things”

Karol G – "Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido"

Kendrick Lamar – "Not Like Us"

Shaboozey – "A Bar Song (Tipsy)"

Favourite Male Pop Artist

WINNER: Bruno Mars

Benson Boone

Hozier

Teddy Swims

The Weeknd

Favourite Female Pop Artist

Favourite Pop Album

WINNER: Billie Eilish – Hit Me Hard and Soft

Chappell Roan – The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess

Charli XCX – Brat

Sabrina Carpenter – Short n' Sweet

Taylor Swift – The Tortured Poets Department

Favourite Pop Song

WINNER: Billie Eilish – "Birds of a Feather"

Benson Boone – "Beautiful Things"

Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars – "Die with a Smile"

Sabrina Carpenter – "Espresso"

Teddy Swims – "Lose Control"

Favourite Male Country Artist

WINNER: Post Malone

Jelly Roll

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Shaboozey

Favourite Female Country Artist

WINNER: Beyoncé

Ella Langley

Kacey Musgraves

Lainey Wilson

Megan Moroney

Favourite Country Duo or Group

WINNER: Dan + Shay

Old Dominion

Parmalee

The Red Clay Strays

Zac Brown Band

Favourite Country Album

WINNER: Beyoncé – Cowboy Carter

Jelly Roll – Beautifully Broken

Megan Moroney – Am I Okay?

Post Malone – F-1 Trillion

Shaboozey – Where I've Been, Isn't Where I'm Going

Favourite Country Song

WINNER: Post Malone featuring Morgan Wallen – "I Had Some Help"

Jelly Roll – "I Am Not Okay"

Koe Wetzel featuring Jessie Murph – "High Road"

Luke Combs – "Ain't No Love in Oklahoma"

Shaboozey – "A Bar Song (Tipsy)"

Favourite Male Hip-Hop Artist

WINNER: Eminem

Drake

Future

Kendrick Lamar

Tyler, the Creator

Favourite Female Hip-Hop Artist

WINNER: Megan Thee Stallion

Doechii

GloRilla

Latto

Sexyy Red

Favourite Hip-Hop Album

WINNER: Eminem – The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce)

Future and Metro Boomin – We Don't Trust You

Gunna – One of Wun

Kendrick Lamar – GNX

Tyler, the Creator – Chromakopia

Favourite Hip-Hop Song

WINNER: Kendrick Lamar – "Not Like Us"

Future, Metro Boomin, and Kendrick Lamar – "Like That"

GloRilla – "TGIF"

GloRilla and Sexyy Red – "Whatchu Kno About Me"

Kendrick Lamar and SZA – "Luther"

Favourite Male R&B Artist

WINNER: The Weeknd

Bryson Tiller

Chris Brown

PartyNextDoor

Usher

Favourite Female R&B Artist

WINNER: SZA

Kehlani

Muni Long

Summer Walker

Tyla

Favourite R&B Album

WINNER: The Weeknd – Hurry Up Tomorrow

Bryson Tiller – Bryson Tiller

PartyNextDoor – PartyNextDoor 4

PartyNextDoor and Drake – Some Sexy Songs 4 U

SZA – Lana

Favourite R&B Song

WINNER: SZA – "Saturn"

Chris Brown – "Residuals"

Muni Long – "Made for Me"

The Weeknd and Playboi Carti – "Timeless"

Tommy Richman – "Million Dollar Baby"

Becky G accepts the Favorite Female Latin Artist onstage during the 51st American Music Awards | AFP via Getty Images

Favourite Male Latin Artist

WINNER: Bad Bunny

Feid

Peso Pluma

Rauw Alejandro

Tito Double P

Favourite Female Latin Artist

WINNER: Becky G

Karol G

Natti Natasha

Shakira

Young Miko

Favourite Latin Duo or Group

WINNER: Julión Álvarez

Calibre 50

Fuerza Regida

Grupo Firme

Grupo Frontera

Favourite Latin Album

WINNER: Bad Bunny – Debí Tirar Más Fotos

Fuerza Regida – Dolido Pero No Arrepentido

Peso Pluma – Éxodo

Rauw Alejandro – Cosa Nuestra

Tito Double P – Incómodo

Favourite Latin Song

WINNER: Shakira – "Soltera"

Bad Bunny – "DTMF"

FloyyMenor and Cris MJ – "Gata Only"

Karol G – "Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido"

Óscar Maydon and Fuerza Regida – "Tu Boda"

Favourite Rock Artist

WINNER: Twenty One Pilots

Linkin Park

Pearl Jam

Hozier

Zach Bryan

Favourite Rock Song

WINNER: Linkin Park – "The Emptiness Machine"

Green Day – "Dilemma"

Hozier – "Too Sweet"

Myles Smith – "Stargazing"

Zach Bryan – "Pink Skies"

Favourite Rock Album

WINNER: Twenty One Pilots – Clancy

Koe Wetzel – 9 Lives

The Marías – Submarine

Hozier – Unreal Unearth

Zach Bryan – The Great American Bar Scene

Favourite Dance/Electronic Artist

WINNER: Lady Gaga

Charli XCX

David Guetta

John Summit

Marshmello

Favourite Soundtrack

WINNER: Arcane League of Legends: Season 2

Hazbin Hotel

Moana 2 (Auliʻi Cravalho, Dwayne Johnson and Cast)

Twisters: The Album

Wicked: The Soundtrack (Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande and Cast)

Favourite Afrobeats Artist

WINNER: Tyla

Asake

Rema

Tems

Wizkid

Favourite K-Pop Artist

WINNER: RM

Ateez

Jimin

Rosé

Stray Kids

Icon Award

WINNER: Janet Jackson

Lifetime Achievement Award

WINNER: Rod Stewart

Veterans Voice Award

WINNER: Zac Brown