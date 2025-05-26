All eyes will be on Las Vegas this Monday evening as the American Music Awards 2025 takes place.

The award ceremony is one of the biggest in the US music calendar and celebrate the biggest and best artists from the past 12 months. Singer and actress Jennifer Lopez hosts this year’s star-studded event live from Las Vegas, marking the second time that J.Lo has taken up hosting duties.

Rapper Kendrick Lamar leads the nominations, picking up an impressive ten nods including Artist of the Year and Album of the Year. Stars such as Beyonce, Billie Eilish, Post Malone and Chappell Roan also picked up nominations.

Another big talking point from the evening will no doubt be Taylor Swift. The singer-songwriter, who is nominated for six awards, has sparked rumours amongst fans that she could be set to announce her next album release at the ceremony, with Swifies speculating that Reputation (Taylor’s Version) is just around the corner.

With much to look out for on the evening, here’s a rundown of everything you need to know ahea dof this year’s ceremony.

The American Music Awards 2025 takes place on Monday evening (May 26). | Getty Images for dcp

What time is the American Music Awards 2025 at?

The American Music Awards 2025 will air live on CBS and Paramount+ with Showtime on Monday, May 26 from 8pm ET/5pm PT.

This means that the show will air live at 1am UK on Tuesday, May 27. The show is expected to last around three hours.

Can you watch the American Music Awards 2025 live in the UK?

Unfortunately, the American Music Awards does not broadcast live on any UK channels, or online in the UK. Paramount+ does have a UK service, but it remains unconfirmed whether subscribers will have access to the live show via the streaming platform’s UK library.

However, UK Paramount+ customers should be able to access the ceremony on replay the day after the ceremony takes place.

Who is nominated for American Music Awards 2025?

The full list of nominees are:

Artist of the Year

Ariana Grande

Billie Eilish

Chappell Roan

Kendrick Lamar

Morgan Wallen

Post Malone

Sabrina Carpenter

SZA

Taylor Swift

Zach Bryan

New Artist of the Year

Benson Boone

Chappell Roan

Gracie Abrams

Shaboozey

Teddy Swims

Tommy Richman

Rapper Kendrick Lamar leads the nominations at the American Music Awards with 10 nods. | Getty Images

Album of the Year

Beyoncé – Cowboy Carter

Billie Eilish – Hit Me Hard and Soft

Chappell Roan – The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess

Charli XCX – Brat

Gracie Abrams – The Secret of Us

Future and Metro Boomin – We Don't Trust You

Kendrick Lamar – GNX

Post Malone – F-1 Trillion

Sabrina Carpenter – Short n' Sweet

Taylor Swift – The Tortured Poets Department

Song of the Year

Benson Boone – "Beautiful Things"

Billie Eilish – "Birds of a Feather"

Chappell Roan – "Good Luck, Babe!"

Hozier – "Too Sweet"

Kendrick Lamar – "Not Like Us"

Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars – "Die with a Smile"

Post Malone featuring Morgan Wallen – "I Had Some Help"

Sabrina Carpenter – "Espresso"

Shaboozey – "A Bar Song (Tipsy)"

Teddy Swims – "Lose Control"

Collaboration of the Year

Kendrick Lamar and SZA – "Luther"

Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars – "Die with a Smile"

Marshmello and Kane Brown – "Miles on It"

Post Malone featuring Morgan Wallen – "I Had Some Help"

Rosé and Bruno Mars – "Apt."

Taylor Swift featuring Post Malone – "Fortnight"

Social Song of the Year

Chappell Roan – "Hot to Go!"

Djo – "End of Beginning"

Doechii – "Anxiety"

Lola Young – "Messy"

Shaboozey – "A Bar Song (Tipsy)"

Tommy Richman – "Million Dollar Baby"

Favourite Touring Artist

Billie Eilish

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Taylor Swift

Zach Bryan

Favourite Music Video

Benson Boone – "Beautiful Things

Karol G – "Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido"

Kendrick Lamar – "Not Like Us"

Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars – "Die with a Smile"

Shaboozey – "A Bar Song (Tipsy)"

Favourite Male Pop Artist

Benson Boone

Bruno Mars

Hozier

Teddy Swims

The Weeknd

Favourite Female Pop Artist

Billie Eilish

Chappell Roan

Lady Gaga

Sabrina Carpenter

Taylor Swift

Favourite Pop Album

Billie Eilish – Hit Me Hard and Soft

Chappell Roan – The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess

Charli XCX – Brat

Sabrina Carpenter – Short n' Sweet

Taylor Swift – The Tortured Poets Department

Beyonce has been nominated at the American Music Awards for her critically acclaimed country album Cowboy Carter. | Getty Images for The Recording A

Favourite Pop Song

Benson Boone – "Beautiful Things"

Billie Eilish – "Birds of a Feather"

Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars – "Die with a Smile"

Sabrina Carpenter – "Espresso"

Teddy Swims – "Lose Control"

Favourite Male Country Artist

Jelly Roll

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Post Malone

Shaboozey

Favourite Female Country Artist

Beyoncé

Ella Langley

Kacey Musgraves

Lainey Wilson

Megan Moroney

Favourite Country Duo or Group

Dan + Shay

Old Dominion

Parmalee

The Red Clay Strays

Zac Brown Band

Favourite Country Album

Beyoncé – Cowboy Carter

Jelly Roll – Beautifully Broken

Megan Moroney – Am I Okay?

Post Malone – F-1 Trillion

Shaboozey – Where I've Been, Isn't Where I'm Going

Favourite Country Song

Jelly Roll – "I Am Not Okay"

Koe Wetzel featuring Jessie Murph – "High Road"

Luke Combs – "Ain't No Love in Oklahoma"

Post Malone featuring Morgan Wallen – "I Had Some Help"

Shaboozey – "A Bar Song (Tipsy)"

Favourite Male Hip-Hop Artist

Drake

Eminem

Future

Kendrick Lamar

Tyler, the Creator

Favourite Female Hip-Hop Artist

Doechii

GloRilla

Latto

Megan Thee Stallion

Sexyy Red

Favourite Hip-Hop Album

Eminem – The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce)

Future and Metro Boomin – We Don't Trust You

Gunna – One of Wun

Kendrick Lamar – GNX

Tyler, the Creator – Chromakopia

Favourite Hip-Hop Song

Future, Metro Boomin, and Kendrick Lamar – "Like That"

GloRilla – "TGIF"

GloRilla and Sexyy Red – "Whatchu Kno About Me"

Kendrick Lamar – "Not Like Us"

Kendrick Lamar and SZA – "Luther"

Favourite Male R&B Artist

Bryson Tiller

Chris Brown

PartyNextDoor

Usher

The Weeknd

Favourite Female R&B Artist

Kehlani

Muni Long

Summer Walker

SZA

Tyla

Favourite R&B Album

Bryson Tiller – Bryson Tiller

PartyNextDoor – PartyNextDoor 4

PartyNextDoor and Drake – Some Sexy Songs 4 U

SZA – Lana

The Weeknd – Hurry Up Tomorrow

Favourite R&B Song

Chris Brown – "Residuals"

Muni Long – "Made for Me"

SZA – "Saturn"

The Weeknd and Playboi Carti – "Timeless"

Tommy Richman – "Million Dollar Baby"

Favourite Male Latin Artist

Bad Bunny

Feid

Peso Pluma

Rauw Alejandro

Tito Double P

Favourite Female Latin Artist

Becky G

Karol G

Natti Natasha

Shakira

Young Miko

Favourite Latin Duo or Group

Calibre 50

Fuerza Regida

Grupo Firme

Grupo Frontera

Julión Álvarez

Favourite Latin Album

Bad Bunny – Debí Tirar Más Fotos

Fuerza Regida – Dolido Pero No Arrepentido

Peso Pluma – Éxodo

Rauw Alejandro – Cosa Nuestra

Tito Double P – Incómodo

Favourite Latin Song

Bad Bunny – "DTMF"

FloyyMenor and Cris MJ – "Gata Only"

Karol G – "Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido"

Óscar Maydon and Fuerza Regida – "Tu Boda"

Shakira – "Soltera"

Favourite Rock Artist

Hozier

Linkin Park

Pearl Jam

Twenty One Pilots

Zach Bryan

Favourite Rock Song

Green Day – "Dilemma"

Hozier – "Too Sweet"

Linkin Park – "The Emptiness Machine"

Myles Smith – "Stargazing"

Zach Bryan – "Pink Skies"

Favourite Rock Album

Hozier – Unreal Unearth

Koe Wetzel – 9 Lives

The Marías – Submarine

Twenty One Pilots – Clancy

Zach Bryan – The Great American Bar Scene

Favourite Dance/Electronic Artist

Charli XCX

David Guetta

John Summit

Lady Gaga

Marshmello

Favourite Soundtrack

Arcane League of Legends: Season 2

Hazbin Hotel

Moana 2 (Auliʻi Cravalho, Dwayne Johnson and Cast)

Twisters: The Album

Wicked: The Soundtrack (Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande and Cast)

Favourite Afrobeats Artist

Asake

Rema

Tems

Tyla

Wizkid

Favourite K-Pop Artist

Ateez

Jimin

RM

Rosé

Stray Kids

Icon Award

Janet Jackson

Lifetime Achievement Award

Rod Stewart

Veterans Voice Award

Zac Brown