American Music Awards 2025: Is the show available to watch in the UK? Start time & full list of nominees
The award ceremony is one of the biggest in the US music calendar and celebrate the biggest and best artists from the past 12 months. Singer and actress Jennifer Lopez hosts this year’s star-studded event live from Las Vegas, marking the second time that J.Lo has taken up hosting duties.
Rapper Kendrick Lamar leads the nominations, picking up an impressive ten nods including Artist of the Year and Album of the Year. Stars such as Beyonce, Billie Eilish, Post Malone and Chappell Roan also picked up nominations.
Another big talking point from the evening will no doubt be Taylor Swift. The singer-songwriter, who is nominated for six awards, has sparked rumours amongst fans that she could be set to announce her next album release at the ceremony, with Swifies speculating that Reputation (Taylor’s Version) is just around the corner.
With much to look out for on the evening, here’s a rundown of everything you need to know ahea dof this year’s ceremony.
What time is the American Music Awards 2025 at?
The American Music Awards 2025 will air live on CBS and Paramount+ with Showtime on Monday, May 26 from 8pm ET/5pm PT.
This means that the show will air live at 1am UK on Tuesday, May 27. The show is expected to last around three hours.
Can you watch the American Music Awards 2025 live in the UK?
Unfortunately, the American Music Awards does not broadcast live on any UK channels, or online in the UK. Paramount+ does have a UK service, but it remains unconfirmed whether subscribers will have access to the live show via the streaming platform’s UK library.
However, UK Paramount+ customers should be able to access the ceremony on replay the day after the ceremony takes place.
Who is nominated for American Music Awards 2025?
The full list of nominees are:
Artist of the Year
- Ariana Grande
- Billie Eilish
- Chappell Roan
- Kendrick Lamar
- Morgan Wallen
- Post Malone
- Sabrina Carpenter
- SZA
- Taylor Swift
- Zach Bryan
New Artist of the Year
- Benson Boone
- Chappell Roan
- Gracie Abrams
- Shaboozey
- Teddy Swims
- Tommy Richman
Album of the Year
- Beyoncé – Cowboy Carter
- Billie Eilish – Hit Me Hard and Soft
- Chappell Roan – The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess
- Charli XCX – Brat
- Gracie Abrams – The Secret of Us
- Future and Metro Boomin – We Don't Trust You
- Kendrick Lamar – GNX
- Post Malone – F-1 Trillion
- Sabrina Carpenter – Short n' Sweet
- Taylor Swift – The Tortured Poets Department
Song of the Year
- Benson Boone – "Beautiful Things"
- Billie Eilish – "Birds of a Feather"
- Chappell Roan – "Good Luck, Babe!"
- Hozier – "Too Sweet"
- Kendrick Lamar – "Not Like Us"
- Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars – "Die with a Smile"
- Post Malone featuring Morgan Wallen – "I Had Some Help"
- Sabrina Carpenter – "Espresso"
- Shaboozey – "A Bar Song (Tipsy)"
- Teddy Swims – "Lose Control"
Collaboration of the Year
- Kendrick Lamar and SZA – "Luther"
- Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars – "Die with a Smile"
- Marshmello and Kane Brown – "Miles on It"
- Post Malone featuring Morgan Wallen – "I Had Some Help"
- Rosé and Bruno Mars – "Apt."
- Taylor Swift featuring Post Malone – "Fortnight"
Social Song of the Year
- Chappell Roan – "Hot to Go!"
- Djo – "End of Beginning"
- Doechii – "Anxiety"
- Lola Young – "Messy"
- Shaboozey – "A Bar Song (Tipsy)"
- Tommy Richman – "Million Dollar Baby"
Favourite Touring Artist
- Billie Eilish
- Luke Combs
- Morgan Wallen
- Taylor Swift
- Zach Bryan
Favourite Music Video
- Benson Boone – "Beautiful Things
- Karol G – "Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido"
- Kendrick Lamar – "Not Like Us"
- Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars – "Die with a Smile"
- Shaboozey – "A Bar Song (Tipsy)"
Favourite Male Pop Artist
- Benson Boone
- Bruno Mars
- Hozier
- Teddy Swims
- The Weeknd
Favourite Female Pop Artist
- Billie Eilish
- Chappell Roan
- Lady Gaga
- Sabrina Carpenter
- Taylor Swift
Favourite Pop Album
- Billie Eilish – Hit Me Hard and Soft
- Chappell Roan – The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess
- Charli XCX – Brat
- Sabrina Carpenter – Short n' Sweet
- Taylor Swift – The Tortured Poets Department
Favourite Pop Song
- Benson Boone – "Beautiful Things"
- Billie Eilish – "Birds of a Feather"
- Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars – "Die with a Smile"
- Sabrina Carpenter – "Espresso"
- Teddy Swims – "Lose Control"
Favourite Male Country Artist
- Jelly Roll
- Luke Combs
- Morgan Wallen
- Post Malone
- Shaboozey
Favourite Female Country Artist
- Beyoncé
- Ella Langley
- Kacey Musgraves
- Lainey Wilson
- Megan Moroney
Favourite Country Duo or Group
- Dan + Shay
- Old Dominion
- Parmalee
- The Red Clay Strays
- Zac Brown Band
Favourite Country Album
- Beyoncé – Cowboy Carter
- Jelly Roll – Beautifully Broken
- Megan Moroney – Am I Okay?
- Post Malone – F-1 Trillion
- Shaboozey – Where I've Been, Isn't Where I'm Going
Favourite Country Song
- Jelly Roll – "I Am Not Okay"
- Koe Wetzel featuring Jessie Murph – "High Road"
- Luke Combs – "Ain't No Love in Oklahoma"
- Post Malone featuring Morgan Wallen – "I Had Some Help"
- Shaboozey – "A Bar Song (Tipsy)"
Favourite Male Hip-Hop Artist
- Drake
- Eminem
- Future
- Kendrick Lamar
- Tyler, the Creator
Favourite Female Hip-Hop Artist
- Doechii
- GloRilla
- Latto
- Megan Thee Stallion
- Sexyy Red
Favourite Hip-Hop Album
- Eminem – The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce)
- Future and Metro Boomin – We Don't Trust You
- Gunna – One of Wun
- Kendrick Lamar – GNX
- Tyler, the Creator – Chromakopia
Favourite Hip-Hop Song
- Future, Metro Boomin, and Kendrick Lamar – "Like That"
- GloRilla – "TGIF"
- GloRilla and Sexyy Red – "Whatchu Kno About Me"
- Kendrick Lamar – "Not Like Us"
- Kendrick Lamar and SZA – "Luther"
Favourite Male R&B Artist
- Bryson Tiller
- Chris Brown
- PartyNextDoor
- Usher
- The Weeknd
Favourite Female R&B Artist
- Kehlani
- Muni Long
- Summer Walker
- SZA
- Tyla
Favourite R&B Album
- Bryson Tiller – Bryson Tiller
- PartyNextDoor – PartyNextDoor 4
- PartyNextDoor and Drake – Some Sexy Songs 4 U
- SZA – Lana
- The Weeknd – Hurry Up Tomorrow
Favourite R&B Song
- Chris Brown – "Residuals"
- Muni Long – "Made for Me"
- SZA – "Saturn"
- The Weeknd and Playboi Carti – "Timeless"
- Tommy Richman – "Million Dollar Baby"
Favourite Male Latin Artist
- Bad Bunny
- Feid
- Peso Pluma
- Rauw Alejandro
- Tito Double P
Favourite Female Latin Artist
- Becky G
- Karol G
- Natti Natasha
- Shakira
- Young Miko
Favourite Latin Duo or Group
- Calibre 50
- Fuerza Regida
- Grupo Firme
- Grupo Frontera
- Julión Álvarez
Favourite Latin Album
- Bad Bunny – Debí Tirar Más Fotos
- Fuerza Regida – Dolido Pero No Arrepentido
- Peso Pluma – Éxodo
- Rauw Alejandro – Cosa Nuestra
- Tito Double P – Incómodo
Favourite Latin Song
- Bad Bunny – "DTMF"
- FloyyMenor and Cris MJ – "Gata Only"
- Karol G – "Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido"
- Óscar Maydon and Fuerza Regida – "Tu Boda"
- Shakira – "Soltera"
Favourite Rock Artist
- Hozier
- Linkin Park
- Pearl Jam
- Twenty One Pilots
- Zach Bryan
Favourite Rock Song
- Green Day – "Dilemma"
- Hozier – "Too Sweet"
- Linkin Park – "The Emptiness Machine"
- Myles Smith – "Stargazing"
- Zach Bryan – "Pink Skies"
Favourite Rock Album
- Hozier – Unreal Unearth
- Koe Wetzel – 9 Lives
- The Marías – Submarine
- Twenty One Pilots – Clancy
- Zach Bryan – The Great American Bar Scene
Favourite Dance/Electronic Artist
- Charli XCX
- David Guetta
- John Summit
- Lady Gaga
- Marshmello
Favourite Soundtrack
- Arcane League of Legends: Season 2
- Hazbin Hotel
- Moana 2 (Auliʻi Cravalho, Dwayne Johnson and Cast)
- Twisters: The Album
- Wicked: The Soundtrack (Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande and Cast)
Favourite Afrobeats Artist
- Asake
- Rema
- Tems
- Tyla
- Wizkid
Favourite K-Pop Artist
- Ateez
- Jimin
- RM
- Rosé
- Stray Kids
Icon Award
- Janet Jackson
Lifetime Achievement Award
- Rod Stewart
Veterans Voice Award
- Zac Brown
