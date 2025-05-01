Tony Awards 2025: George Clooney receives first ever nomination - full list of nominees
Actor, filmmaker, and philanthropist, George Clooney, has received his first ever nomination at the Tony Awards. The nominees for the 78th annual Tonys were announced on Thursday (May 1) by previous award winners Sarah Paulson and Wendell Pierce.
Clooney was named in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play category for his Broadway debut in 'Good Night, and Good Luck'. The 63-year-old actor is up against Cole Escola (Oh, Mary!), Jon Michael Hill (Purpose), Daniel Dae Kim (Yellow Face), Harry Lennix (Purpose) and Louis McCartney (Stranger Things: The First Shadow).
Another star celebrating their very first Tony Award nomination is Succession’s Sarah Snook who is in the running for the Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play for her acting in 'The Picture of Dorian Gray'. The other nominees in the category are Laura Donnelly (The Hills of California), Mia Farrow (The Roommate), LaTanya Richardson Jackson (Purpose) and Sadie Sink (John Proctor is the Villain).
The 78th annual Tony Awards full list of nominees
Best Musical
- Buena Vista Social Club
- Dead Outlaw
- Death Becomes Her
- Maybe Happy Ending
- Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical
Best Play
- English
- The Hills of California
- John Proctor is the Villain
- Oh, Mary!
- Purpose
Best Revival of a Musical
- Floyd Collins
- Gypsy
- Pirates! The Penzance Musical
- Sunset Boulevard
Best Revival of a Play
- Eureka Day
- Romeo + Juliet
- Thornton Wilder’s Our Town
- Yellow Face
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical
- Megan Hilty, Death Becomes Her
- Audra McDonald, Gypsy
- Jasmine Amy Rogers, Boop! The Musical
- Nicole Scherzinger, Sunset Boulevard
- Jennifer Simard, Death Becomes Her
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical
- Darren Criss, Maybe Happy Ending
- Andrew Durand, Dead Outlaw
- Tom Francis, Sunset Sunset Boulevard
- Jonathan Groff, Just in Time
- James Monroe Iglehart, A Wonderful World: The Louis Armstrong Musical
- Jeremy Jordan, Floyd Collins
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play
- Laura Donnelly, The Hills of California
- Mia Farrow, The Roommate
- LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Purpose
- Sadie Sink, John Proctor is the Villain
- Sarah Snook, The Picture of Dorian Gray
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play
- George Clooney, Good Night, and Good Luck
- Cole Escola, Oh, Mary!
- Jon Michael Hill, Purpose
- Daniel Dae Kim, Yellow Face
- Harry Lennix, Purpose
- Louis McCartney, Stranger Things: The First Shadow
Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical
- Brooks Ashmanskas, Smash
- Jeb Brown, Dead Outlaw
- Danny Burstein, Gypsy
- Jak Malone, Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical
- Taylor Trensch, Floyd Collins
Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical
- Natalie Venetia Belcon, Buena Vista Social Club
- Julia Knitel, Dead Outlaw
- Gracie Lawrence, Just in Time
- Justina Machado, Real Women Have Curves: The Musical
- Joy Woods, Gypsy
Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play
- Glenn Davis, Purpose
- Gabriel Ebert, John Proctor is the Villain
- Francis Jue, Yellow Face
- Bob Odenkirk, Glengarry Glen Ross
- Conrad Ricamora, Oh, Mary!
Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play
- Tala Ashe, English
- Jessica Hecht, Eureka Day
- Marjan Neshat, English
- Fina Strazza, John Proctor is the Villain
- Kara Young, Purpose
Best Book of a Musical
- Buena Vista Social Club, Marco Ramirez
- Dead Outlaw, Itamar Moses
- Death Becomes Her, Marco Pennette
- Maybe Happy Ending, Will Aronson and Hue Park
- Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical, David Cumming, Felix Hagan, Natasha Hodgson and Zoë Roberts
Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre
- Dead Outlaw, Music and Lyrics: David Yazbek and Erik Della Penna
- Death Becomes Her, Music and Lyrics: Julia Mattison and Noel Carey
- Maybe Happy Ending, Music: Will Aronson; Lyrics: Will Aronson and Hue Park
- Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical, Music and Lyrics: David Cumming, Felix Hagan, Natasha Hodgson and Zoë Roberts
- Real Women Have Curves: The Musical, Music and Lyrics: Joy Huerta and Benjamin Velez
Best Scenic Design of a Play
- Marsha Ginsberg, English
- Rob Howell, The Hills of California
- Marg Horwell and David Bergman, The Picture of Dorian Gray
- Miriam Buether and 59, Stranger Things: The First Shadow
- Scott Pask, Good Night, and Good Luck
Best Scenic Design of a Musical
- Rachel Hauck, Swept Away
- Dane Laffrey and George Reeve, Maybe Happy Ending
- Arnulfo Maldonado, Buena Vista Social Club
- Derek McLane, Death Becomes Her
- Derek McLane, Just in Time
Best Costume Design of a Play
- Brenda Abbandandolo, Good Night, and Good Luck
- Marg Horwell, The Picture of Dorian Gray
- Rob Howell, The Hills of California
- Holly Pierson, Oh, Mary!
- Brigitte Reiffenstuel, Stranger Things: The First Shadow
Best Costume Design of a Musical
- Dede Ayite, Buena Vista Social Club
- Gregg Barnes, Boop! The Musical
- Clint Ramos, Maybe Happy Ending
- Paul Tazewell, Death Becomes Her
- Catherine Zuber, Just in Time
Best Lighting Design of a Play
- Natasha Chivers, The Hills of California
- Jon Clark, Stranger Things: The First Shadow
- Heather Gilbert and David Bengali, Good Night, and Good Luck
- Natasha Katz and Hannah Wasileski, John Proctor is the Villain
- Nick Schlieper, The Picture of Dorian Gray
Best Lighting Design of a Musical
- Jack Knowles, Sunset Boulevard
- Tyler Micoleau, Buena Vista Social Club
- Scott Zielinski and Ruey Horng Sun, Floyd Collins
- Ben Stanton, Maybe Happy Ending
- Justin Townsend, Death Becomes Her
Best Sound Design of a Play
- Paul Arditti, Stranger Things: The First Shadow
- Palmer Hefferan, John Proctor is the Villain
- Daniel Kluger, Good Night, and Good Luck
- Nick Powell, The Hills of California
- Clemence Williams, The Picture of Dorian Gray
Best Sound Design of a Musical
- Jonathan Deans, Buena Vista Social Club
- Adam Fisher, Sunset Boulevard
- Peter Hylenski, Just in Time
- Peter Hylenski, Maybe Happy Ending
- Dan Moses Schreier, Floyd Collins
Best Direction of a Play
- Knud Adams, English
- Sam Mendes, The Hills of California
- Sam Pinkleton, Oh, Mary!
- Danya Taymor, John Proctor is the Villain
- Kip Williams, The Picture of Dorian Gray
Best Direction of a Musical
- Saheem Ali, Buena Vista Social Club
- Michael Arden, Maybe Happy Ending
- David Cromer, Dead Outlaw
- Christopher Gattelli, Death Becomes Her
- Jamie Lloyd, Sunset Boulevard
Best Choreography
- Joshua Bergasse, Smash
- Camille A. Brown, Gypsy
- Christopher Gattelli, Death Becomes Her
- Jerry Mitchell, Boop! The Musical
- Patricia Delgado and Justin Peck, Buena Vista Social Club
Best Orchestrations
- Andrew Resnick and Michael Thurber, Just in Time
- Will Aronson, Maybe Happy Ending
- Bruce Coughlin, Floyd Collins
- Marco Paguia, Buena Vista Social Club
- David Cullen and Andrew Lloyd Webber, Sunset Boulevard
Death Becomes Her - the musical based on Robert Zemeckis’ 1992 film of the same name - Maybe Happy Ending and Buena Vista Social Club all received the most nominations getting 10 nods a piece. The three shows will compete against Dead Outlaw and Operation Mincemeat for the Best Musical prize.
John Proctor Is the Villain - a modern, feminist retelling of The Crucible - and The Hills of California were the plays with the most nominations, each being named in seven categories.
Singer-and-actress Audra McDonald has become the most nominated performer in the history of the Tony Awards after receiving her 11th nomination for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical in Gypsy. Audra, 54, is up against Megan Hilty (Death Becomes Her), Jasmine Amy Rogers (Boop! The Musical), Jennifer Simard (Death Becomes Her) and former Pussycat Dolls star Nicole Scherzinger (Sunset Boulevard).
The 78th annual Tony Awards will take place on June 8 at Radio City Music Hall in new York City and will be hosted by 'Wicked' actress Cynthia Erivo, who previously won a Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Musical Tony for her starring role as Celie in the musical revival of 'The Color Purple'. The Tony Awards will stream on Paramount+ and air live on CBS.
