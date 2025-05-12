Bafta TV Awards 2025: Mr Bates Vs. The Post Office, Baby Reindeer and Mr Loverman scoop top prizes - full list of winners

The glitziest night in British television took place in London last night as the 2025 BAFTA TV Awards kicked off.

Stars from some of the biggest shows of the year, including Baby Reindeer, Mr Bates vs The Post Office, and Rivals, gathered at Royal Festival Hall on Sunday, May 11 to celebrate the best that 2024 had to offer on the small screen.

The big winner of the evening was Mr Loverman, which won two awards in the acting categories, as well as Mr Bates vs The Post Office, which scooped Best Limited Drama, with ITV also being given the Bafta Special Awards for commissioning the show. Baby Reindeer, which had scooped four nominations, didn’t walk away empty handed, with actress Jessica Gunning picking up a gong for Best Supporting Actress.

Elsewhere on the night, Joe Lycett fought off tough competition from The Traitors’ host Claudia Winkleman and Sort Your Life Out’s STacey Solomon to be named as Best Entertainment Performance for his show Late Night Lycett.Gavin & Stacey star Ruth Jones won Best Female Performance in a Comedy for her role as Nessa in the last ever episode of the hit sitcom, which broke viewing records as it aired over Christmas. Danny Dyer also took home an award for Best Male Performance in a Comedy for Mr Bigstuff.

Here’s a full list of nominees and winner from the Bafta TV Awards 2025:

Full list of Bafta TV Award 2025 winners

Children’s: Non Scripted

  • WINNER: Disability and Me (FYI Investigates)
  • BoosNoo!
  • Operation Ouch!
  • Reu and Harper’s Wonder World

Children’s Scripted

  • WINNER: CBeebies As You Like It at Shakespeare’s Globe
  • Horrible Histories
  • Ready Eddie Go!
  • Tweedy & Fluff

Current Affairs

  • WINNER: State of Rage
  • Storyville: Life and Death in Gaza
  • Maternity: Broken Trust
  • Ukraine’s War: The Other Side

Daytime

  • WINNER: Clive Myrie’s Caribbean Adventure
  • Loose Women (ITV)
  • Morning Live (BBC)
  • Richard Osman’s House of Games (BBC)
Rylan Clark and Clive Myrie were among the winners at the 2025 Bafta TV Awards.placeholder image
Rylan Clark and Clive Myrie were among the winners at the 2025 Bafta TV Awards. | Getty Images for P&O Cruises

Drama Series

  • WINNER: Blue Lights
  • Sherwood
  • Supacell
  • Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light

Entertainment

  • WINNER: Would I Lie To You?
  • The 1% Club
  • Michael McIntyre’s Big Show
  • Taskmaster

Entertainment Performance

  • WINNER: Joe Lycett - Late Night Lycett
  • Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly - Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway
  • Claudia Winkleman - The Traitors
  • Graham Norton - The Graham Norton Show
  • Romesh Ranganathan and Rob Beckett - Rob & Romesh Vs
  • Stacey Solomon - Sort Your Life Out

Factual Entertainment

  • WINNER: Rob and Rylan’s Grand Tour
  • In Vogue: The 90s
  • Race Across The World
  • Sort Your Life Out

Factual Series

  • WINNER: To Catch A Copper
  • American Nightmare
  • Freddie Flintoff’s Field of Dreams on Tour
  • The Push: Murder on the Cliff

Bafta Fellowship Award

WINNER: Kirsty Wark

The 2025 Bafta Fellowship award was awarded to journalist Kirsty Wark.placeholder image
The 2025 Bafta Fellowship award was awarded to journalist Kirsty Wark. | Getty Images for P&O Cruises

Female Performance in a Comedy

  • WINNER: Ruth Jones - Gavin & Stacey: The Finale
  • Anjana Vasan - We Are Lady Parts
  • Kate O’Flynn - Everyone Else Burns
  • Lolly Adefope - The Franchise
  • Nicola Coughlan - Big Mood
  • Sophie Willan - Alma’s Not Normal

International

  • WINNER: Shōgun
  • After The Party
  • Colin From Accounts
  • Say Nothing
  • True Detective: Night Country
  • You Are Not Alone: Fighting The Wolfpack
Hit historical drama Shogun won the International categoryplaceholder image
Hit historical drama Shogun won the International category | Getty Images

Leading Actor

  • WINNER: Lennie James - Mr Loverman
  • David Tennant - Rivals
  • Gary Oldman - Slow Horses
  • Martin Freeman - The Responder
  • Richard Gadd - Baby Reindeer
  • Toby Jones - Mr Bates Vs The Post Office

Leading Actress

  • WINNER: Marisa Abela - Industry
  • Anna Maxwell Martin - Until I Kill You
  • Billie Piper - Scoop
  • Lola Petticrew - Say Nothing
  • Monica Dolan - Mr Bates Vs The Post Office
  • Sharon D Clarke - Mr Loverman
Marisa Abela won Best leading Actress for her role in the drama Industry.placeholder image
Marisa Abela won Best leading Actress for her role in the drama Industry. | Getty Images

Limited Drama

  • WINNER: Mr Bates vs The Post Office
  • Baby Reindeer
  • Lost Boys and Fairies
  • One Day

Live Event Coverage

  • WINNER: Glastonbury 2024
  • D-Day 80: Tribute to the Fallen
  • Last Night of the Proms

Male Performance In a Comedy

  • WINNER: Danny Dyer - Mr Bigstuff
  • Bilal Hasna - Extraordinary
  • Dylan Thomas-Smith - G’Wed
  • Nabhaan Rizwan - Kaos
  • Oliver Savell - Changing Ends
  • Phil Dunning - Smoggie Queens
Danny Dyer won Best Male Performance in a Comedy for his role in Mr Bigstuff.placeholder image
Danny Dyer won Best Male Performance in a Comedy for his role in Mr Bigstuff. | Getty Images

News Coverage

  • WINNER: BBC Breakfast: Post Office Special
  • Channel 4 News: Inside Sednaya - The Fall of Assad
  • Channel 4 News: Undercover Inside Reform’s Campaign

P&O Cruises Memorable Moment

  • WINNER: Strictly Come Dancing - Chris McCausland and Dianne Buswell Waltz to ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’
  • Bridgerton - “THE” carriage scene where Colin admits his true feelings for Penelope
  • Gavin and Stacey The Finale - Smithy’s Wedding: Mick Stands Up
  • Mr Bates vs The Post Office - Jo Hamilton phones the Horizon helpline
  • Rivals - Rupert Campbell-Black and Sarah Stratton are caught in a game of naked tennis
  • The Traitors - ‘Paul isn’t my son... but Ross is!’

Reality

  • WINNER: The Jury: Murder Trial
  • Dragons’ Den
  • Love Is Blind
  • The Traitors

Scripted Comedy

  • WINNER: Alma’s Not Normal
  • Brassic
  • G’Wed
  • Ludwig

Short Form

  • WINNER: Quiet Life
  • Brown Brit
  • Peaked
  • Spud

Single Documentary

  • WINNER: Ukraine: Enemy In The Woods
  • Hell Jumper
  • Tell Them You Love Me
  • Undercover: Exposing The Far Right

Soap

  • WINNER: EastEnders
  • Casualty
  • Coronation Street

Bafta Special Award

WINNER: ITV - For commissioning Mr Bates vs The Post Office and recognising the power of public service television.

Specialist Factual

  • WINNER: Atomic People
  • Billy & Molly: An Otter Love Story
  • Children of the Cult
  • Miners’ Strike 1984: The Battle For Britain

Sports Coverage

  • WINNER: Paris Olympics 2024 - BBC One
  • Euro 2024 - BBC One
  • Wimbledon 2024 - BBC Sport

Supporting Actor

  • WINNER: Ariyon Bakare - Mr Loverman
  • Christopher Chung - Slow Horses
  • Damian Lewis - Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light
  • Jonathan Pryce - Slow Horses
  • McKinley Belcher III - Eric
  • Sonny Walker - The Gathering
  • WINNER: Jessica Gunning - Baby Reindeer
  • Katherine Parkinson - Rivals
  • Maxine Peake - Say Nothing
  • Monica Dolan - Sherwood
  • Nava Mau - Baby Reindeer
  • Sue Johnston - Truelove
