The glitziest night in British television took place in London last night as the 2025 BAFTA TV Awards kicked off.

Stars from some of the biggest shows of the year, including Baby Reindeer, Mr Bates vs The Post Office, and Rivals, gathered at Royal Festival Hall on Sunday, May 11 to celebrate the best that 2024 had to offer on the small screen.

The big winner of the evening was Mr Loverman, which won two awards in the acting categories, as well as Mr Bates vs The Post Office, which scooped Best Limited Drama, with ITV also being given the Bafta Special Awards for commissioning the show. Baby Reindeer, which had scooped four nominations, didn’t walk away empty handed, with actress Jessica Gunning picking up a gong for Best Supporting Actress.

Elsewhere on the night, Joe Lycett fought off tough competition from The Traitors’ host Claudia Winkleman and Sort Your Life Out’s STacey Solomon to be named as Best Entertainment Performance for his show Late Night Lycett.Gavin & Stacey star Ruth Jones won Best Female Performance in a Comedy for her role as Nessa in the last ever episode of the hit sitcom, which broke viewing records as it aired over Christmas. Danny Dyer also took home an award for Best Male Performance in a Comedy for Mr Bigstuff.

Here’s a full list of nominees and winner from the Bafta TV Awards 2025:

Full list of Bafta TV Award 2025 winners

Children’s: Non Scripted

WINNER: Disability and Me (FYI Investigates)

BoosNoo!

Operation Ouch!

Reu and Harper’s Wonder World

Children’s Scripted

WINNER: CBeebies As You Like It at Shakespeare’s Globe

Horrible Histories

Ready Eddie Go!

Tweedy & Fluff

Current Affairs

WINNER: State of Rage

Storyville: Life and Death in Gaza

Maternity: Broken Trust

Ukraine’s War: The Other Side

Daytime

WINNER: Clive Myrie’s Caribbean Adventure

Loose Women (ITV)

Morning Live (BBC)

Richard Osman’s House of Games (BBC)

Rylan Clark and Clive Myrie were among the winners at the 2025 Bafta TV Awards. | Getty Images for P&O Cruises

Drama Series

WINNER: Blue Lights

Sherwood

Supacell

Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light

Entertainment

WINNER: Would I Lie To You?

The 1% Club

Michael McIntyre’s Big Show

Taskmaster

Entertainment Performance

WINNER: Joe Lycett - Late Night Lycett

Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly - Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway

Claudia Winkleman - The Traitors

Graham Norton - The Graham Norton Show

Romesh Ranganathan and Rob Beckett - Rob & Romesh Vs

Stacey Solomon - Sort Your Life Out

Factual Entertainment

WINNER: Rob and Rylan’s Grand Tour

In Vogue: The 90s

Race Across The World

Sort Your Life Out

Factual Series

WINNER: To Catch A Copper

American Nightmare

Freddie Flintoff’s Field of Dreams on Tour

The Push: Murder on the Cliff

Bafta Fellowship Award

WINNER: Kirsty Wark

The 2025 Bafta Fellowship award was awarded to journalist Kirsty Wark. | Getty Images for P&O Cruises

Female Performance in a Comedy

WINNER: Ruth Jones - Gavin & Stacey: The Finale

Anjana Vasan - We Are Lady Parts

Kate O’Flynn - Everyone Else Burns

Lolly Adefope - The Franchise

Nicola Coughlan - Big Mood

Sophie Willan - Alma’s Not Normal

International

WINNER: Shōgun

After The Party

Colin From Accounts

Say Nothing

True Detective: Night Country

You Are Not Alone: Fighting The Wolfpack

Hit historical drama Shogun won the International category | Getty Images

Leading Actor

WINNER: Lennie James - Mr Loverman

David Tennant - Rivals

Gary Oldman - Slow Horses

Martin Freeman - The Responder

Richard Gadd - Baby Reindeer

Toby Jones - Mr Bates Vs The Post Office

Leading Actress

WINNER: Marisa Abela - Industry

Anna Maxwell Martin - Until I Kill You

Billie Piper - Scoop

Lola Petticrew - Say Nothing

Monica Dolan - Mr Bates Vs The Post Office

Sharon D Clarke - Mr Loverman

Marisa Abela won Best leading Actress for her role in the drama Industry. | Getty Images

Limited Drama

WINNER: Mr Bates vs The Post Office

Baby Reindeer

Lost Boys and Fairies

One Day

Live Event Coverage

WINNER: Glastonbury 2024

D-Day 80: Tribute to the Fallen

Last Night of the Proms

Male Performance In a Comedy

WINNER: Danny Dyer - Mr Bigstuff

Bilal Hasna - Extraordinary

Dylan Thomas-Smith - G’Wed

Nabhaan Rizwan - Kaos

Oliver Savell - Changing Ends

Phil Dunning - Smoggie Queens

Danny Dyer won Best Male Performance in a Comedy for his role in Mr Bigstuff. | Getty Images

News Coverage

WINNER: BBC Breakfast: Post Office Special

Channel 4 News: Inside Sednaya - The Fall of Assad

Channel 4 News: Undercover Inside Reform’s Campaign

P&O Cruises Memorable Moment

WINNER: Strictly Come Dancing - Chris McCausland and Dianne Buswell Waltz to ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’

Bridgerton - “THE” carriage scene where Colin admits his true feelings for Penelope

Gavin and Stacey The Finale - Smithy’s Wedding: Mick Stands Up

Mr Bates vs The Post Office - Jo Hamilton phones the Horizon helpline

Rivals - Rupert Campbell-Black and Sarah Stratton are caught in a game of naked tennis

The Traitors - ‘Paul isn’t my son... but Ross is!’

Reality

WINNER: The Jury: Murder Trial

Dragons’ Den

Love Is Blind

The Traitors

Scripted Comedy

WINNER: Alma’s Not Normal

Brassic

G’Wed

Ludwig

Short Form

WINNER: Quiet Life

Brown Brit

Peaked

Spud

Single Documentary

WINNER: Ukraine: Enemy In The Woods

Hell Jumper

Tell Them You Love Me

Undercover: Exposing The Far Right

Soap

WINNER: EastEnders

Casualty

Coronation Street

Bafta Special Award

WINNER: ITV - For commissioning Mr Bates vs The Post Office and recognising the power of public service television.

Specialist Factual

WINNER: Atomic People

Billy & Molly: An Otter Love Story

Children of the Cult

Miners’ Strike 1984: The Battle For Britain

Sports Coverage

WINNER: Paris Olympics 2024 - BBC One

Euro 2024 - BBC One

Wimbledon 2024 - BBC Sport

Supporting Actor

WINNER: Ariyon Bakare - Mr Loverman

Christopher Chung - Slow Horses

Damian Lewis - Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light

Jonathan Pryce - Slow Horses

McKinley Belcher III - Eric

Sonny Walker - The Gathering

WINNER: Jessica Gunning - Baby Reindeer

Katherine Parkinson - Rivals

Maxine Peake - Say Nothing

Monica Dolan - Sherwood

Nava Mau - Baby Reindeer

Sue Johnston - Truelove