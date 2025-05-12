Bafta TV Awards 2025: Mr Bates Vs. The Post Office, Baby Reindeer and Mr Loverman scoop top prizes - full list of winners
Stars from some of the biggest shows of the year, including Baby Reindeer, Mr Bates vs The Post Office, and Rivals, gathered at Royal Festival Hall on Sunday, May 11 to celebrate the best that 2024 had to offer on the small screen.
The big winner of the evening was Mr Loverman, which won two awards in the acting categories, as well as Mr Bates vs The Post Office, which scooped Best Limited Drama, with ITV also being given the Bafta Special Awards for commissioning the show. Baby Reindeer, which had scooped four nominations, didn’t walk away empty handed, with actress Jessica Gunning picking up a gong for Best Supporting Actress.
Elsewhere on the night, Joe Lycett fought off tough competition from The Traitors’ host Claudia Winkleman and Sort Your Life Out’s STacey Solomon to be named as Best Entertainment Performance for his show Late Night Lycett.Gavin & Stacey star Ruth Jones won Best Female Performance in a Comedy for her role as Nessa in the last ever episode of the hit sitcom, which broke viewing records as it aired over Christmas. Danny Dyer also took home an award for Best Male Performance in a Comedy for Mr Bigstuff.
Here’s a full list of nominees and winner from the Bafta TV Awards 2025:
Full list of Bafta TV Award 2025 winners
Children’s: Non Scripted
- WINNER: Disability and Me (FYI Investigates)
- BoosNoo!
- Operation Ouch!
- Reu and Harper’s Wonder World
Children’s Scripted
- WINNER: CBeebies As You Like It at Shakespeare’s Globe
- Horrible Histories
- Ready Eddie Go!
- Tweedy & Fluff
Current Affairs
- WINNER: State of Rage
- Storyville: Life and Death in Gaza
- Maternity: Broken Trust
- Ukraine’s War: The Other Side
Daytime
Drama Series
- WINNER: Blue Lights
- Sherwood
- Supacell
- Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light
Entertainment
- WINNER: Would I Lie To You?
- The 1% Club
- Michael McIntyre’s Big Show
- Taskmaster
Entertainment Performance
- WINNER: Joe Lycett - Late Night Lycett
- Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly - Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway
- Claudia Winkleman - The Traitors
- Graham Norton - The Graham Norton Show
- Romesh Ranganathan and Rob Beckett - Rob & Romesh Vs
- Stacey Solomon - Sort Your Life Out
Factual Entertainment
- WINNER: Rob and Rylan’s Grand Tour
- In Vogue: The 90s
- Race Across The World
- Sort Your Life Out
Factual Series
- WINNER: To Catch A Copper
- American Nightmare
- Freddie Flintoff’s Field of Dreams on Tour
- The Push: Murder on the Cliff
Bafta Fellowship Award
WINNER: Kirsty Wark
Female Performance in a Comedy
- WINNER: Ruth Jones - Gavin & Stacey: The Finale
- Anjana Vasan - We Are Lady Parts
- Kate O’Flynn - Everyone Else Burns
- Lolly Adefope - The Franchise
- Nicola Coughlan - Big Mood
- Sophie Willan - Alma’s Not Normal
International
- WINNER: Shōgun
- After The Party
- Colin From Accounts
- Say Nothing
- True Detective: Night Country
- You Are Not Alone: Fighting The Wolfpack
Leading Actor
- WINNER: Lennie James - Mr Loverman
- David Tennant - Rivals
- Gary Oldman - Slow Horses
- Martin Freeman - The Responder
- Richard Gadd - Baby Reindeer
- Toby Jones - Mr Bates Vs The Post Office
Leading Actress
- WINNER: Marisa Abela - Industry
- Anna Maxwell Martin - Until I Kill You
- Billie Piper - Scoop
- Lola Petticrew - Say Nothing
- Monica Dolan - Mr Bates Vs The Post Office
- Sharon D Clarke - Mr Loverman
Limited Drama
- WINNER: Mr Bates vs The Post Office
- Baby Reindeer
- Lost Boys and Fairies
- One Day
Live Event Coverage
- WINNER: Glastonbury 2024
- D-Day 80: Tribute to the Fallen
- Last Night of the Proms
Male Performance In a Comedy
- WINNER: Danny Dyer - Mr Bigstuff
- Bilal Hasna - Extraordinary
- Dylan Thomas-Smith - G’Wed
- Nabhaan Rizwan - Kaos
- Oliver Savell - Changing Ends
- Phil Dunning - Smoggie Queens
News Coverage
- WINNER: BBC Breakfast: Post Office Special
- Channel 4 News: Inside Sednaya - The Fall of Assad
- Channel 4 News: Undercover Inside Reform’s Campaign
P&O Cruises Memorable Moment
- WINNER: Strictly Come Dancing - Chris McCausland and Dianne Buswell Waltz to ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’
- Bridgerton - “THE” carriage scene where Colin admits his true feelings for Penelope
- Gavin and Stacey The Finale - Smithy’s Wedding: Mick Stands Up
- Mr Bates vs The Post Office - Jo Hamilton phones the Horizon helpline
- Rivals - Rupert Campbell-Black and Sarah Stratton are caught in a game of naked tennis
- The Traitors - ‘Paul isn’t my son... but Ross is!’
Reality
- WINNER: The Jury: Murder Trial
- Dragons’ Den
- Love Is Blind
- The Traitors
Scripted Comedy
- WINNER: Alma’s Not Normal
- Brassic
- G’Wed
- Ludwig
Short Form
- WINNER: Quiet Life
- Brown Brit
- Peaked
- Spud
Single Documentary
- WINNER: Ukraine: Enemy In The Woods
- Hell Jumper
- Tell Them You Love Me
- Undercover: Exposing The Far Right
Soap
- WINNER: EastEnders
- Casualty
- Coronation Street
Bafta Special Award
WINNER: ITV - For commissioning Mr Bates vs The Post Office and recognising the power of public service television.
Specialist Factual
- WINNER: Atomic People
- Billy & Molly: An Otter Love Story
- Children of the Cult
- Miners’ Strike 1984: The Battle For Britain
Sports Coverage
Supporting Actor
- WINNER: Ariyon Bakare - Mr Loverman
- Christopher Chung - Slow Horses
- Damian Lewis - Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light
- Jonathan Pryce - Slow Horses
- McKinley Belcher III - Eric
- Sonny Walker - The Gathering
- WINNER: Jessica Gunning - Baby Reindeer
- Katherine Parkinson - Rivals
- Maxine Peake - Say Nothing
- Monica Dolan - Sherwood
- Nava Mau - Baby Reindeer
- Sue Johnston - Truelove