TV’s most glamorous night will see the biggest names on the small screen walk the red carpet this weekend and they will be entertained by live music from Jessie J and Tom Grennan.

The 2025 BAFTA Television Awards with P+O Cruises takes place on Sunday and the list of nominations reads as a who's who of British TV royalty.

Singer-songwriter Jessie will deliver her first live TV performance in six years when she takes to the stage at the Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall on Sunday to sing the aptly-named tune 'The Award Goes To'.

She said: "I haven’t sung on British television in years. What a way to come back, it’s an honour. But who will the award go to, that’s the question."

Chart-topping singer-songwriter Tom will perform a TV exclusive of his brand-new track 'Full Attention'. He said: "It’s a real honour to have been invited by such a prestigious event as BAFTA to perform in front of so many esteemed actors and creatives."

As well as the pop powerhouses, BAFTA has confirmed award-winning concert violinist and social media sensation Esther Abrami will be performing ‘Apple Tree’ for the In Memoriam tribute.

Emma Baehr, Executive Director of Awards and Content at BAFTA, said: "We’re thrilled to have the phenomenally talented Jessie J and Tom Grennan joining us at this year’s BAFTA Television Awards with P&O Cruises on Sunday.

"With Jessie J debuting her brand-new power ballad and Tom Grennan bringing his momentous energy, as well as exceptional violinist Esther Abrami performing a touching musical tribute during the In Memoriam, all three performances are sure to capture the spirit of the evening - reflecting the way television stirs emotions, tells unforgettable stories, and brings us all together in celebration of creativity.

"We can’t wait to share these moments with our guests in the room and audiences at home, on what promises to be a truly fantastic evening showcasing the very best of British television."

Netflix drama 'Baby Reindeer' leads this year's BAFTA TV Awards nominations with eight nods, and there are six nominations apiece for the acclaimed ITV drama 'Mr Bates vs The Post Office', Disney+ show 'Rivals' and Apple TV's 'Slow Horses'. 'Baby Reindeer' and 'Mr Bates vs The Post Office' will do battle in the Limited Drama category.

BAFTA Television Awards with P+O Cruises on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Sunday, 11 May at 7pm. Here is the full list of nominations:

Drama series

Blue Lights (BBC One)

Sherwood (BBC One)S

upacell (Netflix)

Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light (BBC One)

Limited drama

Baby Reindeer (Netflix)

Lost Boys and Fairies (BBC One)

Mr Bates vs the Post Office (ITV1)

One Day (Netflix)

International

After The Party (Channel 4)

Colin From Accounts (BBC Two)

Say Nothing (Disney+)

Shogun (Disney+)

True Detective: Night Country (Sky Atlantic)

You Are Not Alone: Fighting The Wolfpack (Netflix)

Leading actress

Anna Maxwell Martin, Until I Kill You (ITV1)

Billie Piper, Scoop (Netflix)

Lola Petticrew, Say Nothing (Disney+)

Marisa Abela, Industry (BBC One)

Monia Dolan, Mr Bates Vs The Post Office (ITV1)

Sharon D Clarke, Mr Loverman (BBC One)

Leading actor

David Tennant, Rivals (Disney+)

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses (Apple TV+)

Lennie James, Mr Loverman (BBC One)

Martin Freeman, The Responder (BBC One)

Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer (Netflix)

Toby Jones, Mr Bates Vs The Post Office (ITV1)

Female performance in a comedy

Anjana Vasan, We Are Lady Parts (Channel 4)

Kate O’Flynn, Everyone Else Burns Channel 4)

Lolly Adefope, The Franchise (Sky Comedy)

Nicola Coughlan, Big Mood (Channel 4

)Ruth Jones, Gavin & Stacey (BBC One)

Sophie Willan, Alma’s Not Normal (BBC Two)

Male performance in a comedy programme

Bilal Hasna, Extraordinary (Disney+)

Danny Dyer, Mr Big Stuff (Sky Comedy)

Dylan Thomas-Smith, G’wed (ITV2)

Nabhaan Rizwan, Kaos (Netflix)

Oliver Savell, Changing Ends (ITV1)

Phil Dunning, Smoggie Queens (BBC Three)

Supporting actor

Ariyon Bakare, Mr Loverman (BBC One)

Christopher Chung, Slow Horses (Apple TV+)

Damian Lewis, Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light (BBC One)

Jonathan Pryce, Slow Horses (Apple TV+)

McKinley Belcher III, Eric (Netflix)

Sonny Walker, The Gathering (Channel 4)

Supporting actress

Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer (Netflix)

Katherine Parkinson, Rivals (Disney+)

Maxine Peake, Say Nothing (Disney+)

Monica Dolan, Sherwood (BBC One)

Nava Mau, Baby Reindeer (Netflix)

Sue Johnston, Truelove (Channel)

Entertainment

The 1% Club (ITV1)

Michael McIntyre’s Big Show (BBC One)

Taskmaster (Channel 4)

Would I Lie To You? (BBC One)

Entertainment performance

Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly, Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway (ITV1)

Claudia Winkleman, The Traitors (BBC One)

Graham Norton, The Graham Norton Show (BBC One)

Joe Lycett, Late Night Lycett (Channel 4)

Romesh Ranganathan and Rob Beckett, Rob & Romesh Vs (Sky Max)

Stacey Solomon, Sort Your Life Out (BBC One)

Scripted comedy

Alma’s Not Normal (BBC Two)

Brassic (Sky Max)

G’Wed (ITV1)

Ludwig (BBC One)

Specialist factual

Atomic People (BBC Two)

Billy & Molly: An Otter Love Story (National Geographic)

Children of the Cult (ITV1)

Miners’ Strike 1984: The Battle For Britain (Channel 4)

Reality

Dragons’ Den (BBC One)

The Jury: Murder Trial (Channel 4)

Love Is Blind (Channel 4)

The Traitors (BBC One)

Current affairs

Storyville: Life and Death in Gaza (BBC)

Maternity: Broken Trust (ITV1)

State of Rage (Channel 4)

Ukraine’s War: The Other Side (ITV1)

Shortform

Brown Brit (Channel 4)

Peaked (Channel 4)

Quiet Life (BBC Three)

Spud (BBC Three)

Factual entertainment

In Vogue: The 90s (Vogue Studios, Disney+)

Race Across The World (BBC One)

Rob and Rylan’s Grand Tour (BBC Two)

Sort Your Life Out (BBC One)

Factual series

American Nightmare (Netflix)

Freddie Flintoff’s Field of Dreams on Tour (BBC One)

The Push: Murder on the Cliff (Channel 4

)To Catch a Copper (Channel 4)

Live event coverage

D-Day 80: Tribute To The Fallen (BBC One)

Glastonbury 2024 (BBC Two)

Last Night of The Proms (BBC Two)

News coverage

BBC Breakfast: Post Office Special (BBC One)

Channel 4 News: Inside Sednaya (Channel 4)

Channel 4 News: Undercover Inside Reform’s Campaign (Channel 4)

Single documentary

Hell Jumper (BBC Two)

Tell Them You Love Me (Sky Documentaries)

Ukraine: Enemy In The Woods (BBC Two)

Undercover: Exposing The Far Right (Channel 4)

Soap

Casualty (BBC One)

Coronation Street (ITV1)

EastEnders (BBC One)

Sport

Euro 2024 (BBC Sport)

Paris 2024 Olympics (BBC Sport)

Wimbledon (BBC Sport)

Daytime

Clive Myrie’s Caribbean Adventure (BBC Two)

Loose Women (ITV1)

Morning Live (BBC One)

Richard Osman’s House of Games (BBC Two)

Children’s non-scripted

BoosNoo! (Sky Kids)

FYI Investigates: Disability and Me (Sky Kids)

Operation Ouch! (CBBC)

Reu and Harper’s Wonder World (Channel 5)

Children’s scripted

CBeebies As You Like It at Shakespeare’s Globe (CBeebies)

Horrible Histories (CBBC)

Ready Eddie Go! (Sky Kids)

Tweedy & Fluff (Channel 5)

P&O Cruises Memorable moment

Bridgerton: The carriage scene, where Colin admits his true feelings for Penelope (Netflix)

Gavin & Stacey: The Finale: Smithy’s wedding, when Mick stands up (BBC One)

Mr Bates Vs The Post Office: Jo Hamilton phones the Horizon helpline (ITV1)

Rivals: Rupert Campbell-Black and Sarah Stratton are caught in a game of naked tennis (Disney+)

Strictly Come Dancing: Chris McCausland and Dianne Buswell waltz to You’ll Never Walk Alone (BBC One)

Traitors: “Paul isn’t my son … but Ross is!” (BBC One)