Tributes have been pouring in for beloved TV weatherman Peter Coade who has lost his battle with dementia at 82.

Legendary TV weatherman Peter Coade has died at the age of 82 after battling dementia.

Legendary TV weatherman Peter Coade has died at the age of 82 after battling dementia. His son revealed to CBC News that he had been hospitalised since November.

In 2016, the meteorologist Peter Coade retired after 54 years and said at the time that "I'll always look up at the sky and I'll always look at the weather charts and determine what the weather is going to be like the next day or so, whether I am getting paid for it or not,"

Peter Coade who worked for the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation, was honoured with the Guinness world record for longest career as a weather forecaster in 2013 and CBC News reported in 2013 that “Coade has earned a spot in the Guinness World Records book because of his long career as a weather forecaster. He started Oct. 1, 1962. As of June 21, that was 50 years, eight months and 21 days.”

Phonse Jessome took to Facebook to pay tribute to Peter Coade and wrote: “How do you say good bye to someone who has always been there. Always been a part of your life. I’m Broken hearted to learn of the passing of the weatherman’s weatherman, Peter Coade.

“The Guinness world record holder as longest broadcasting meteorologist, Peter brought joy and a great sense of humour to work with him every day.”

Phonse ended his tribute with these words: “He was not just the longest serving meteorologist in history. He was the best. I’ll miss you Peter as you go now and play among those clouds you loved to read. God Speed Peter, you are already missed.”

Meteorologist and author Cindy Day also paid tribute to Peter Coade on Facebook and wrote: “Sad to hear of the passing of fellow meteorologist, Peter Coade. Thoughts and condolences going out to his friends and family during this difficult time,”whilst Tim Houston wrote: “I was saddened to hear of Peter Coade’s passing. He was a trusted voice and a kind, steady presence in homes across the Maritimes. His warmth, professionalism, and decades of service made him a true legend. My thoughts are with his loved ones.”

Michael McGuire paid tribute to Peter Coade on Instagram and wrote:”Back in another lifetime I was an audio engineer at CTV. I got to work with lots of amazing folks, but meteorologist Peter Coade was always a favourite. He always pretended his mic wasn’t working so I’d have a mild panic attack and then, just before we went to air, I’d hear him start howling with laughter.

“He was a great guy and I’m so sad to hear of his passing. I hope there are beautiful clear skies wherever he may be.”