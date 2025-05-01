Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

News anchor and radio star Matt Thomas has died at the age of 41 after a brief illness.

Tributes have been pouring in for radio star Matt Thomas who has died at the age of 41. Kirstin Carol took to Facebook and wrote: “Dealing with a heavy heart after learning that a former colleague passed this morning. Matt Thomas was a pleasure to work alongside during my time starting out in radio at NewsRadio 1080 KRLD AM. My thoughts and prayers are with his family. He was so young. We just never know when our time is up.”

Bonnie Petrie also took to Facebook and wrote: “This is so shocking I don’t yet know what to say, I was just thinking recently about how we’ve known each other for 20 years. We worked together at KTRH in Houston, when I anchored for his award-winning Enron trial reporting and much more. I remember talking to him on the phone in NOLA as Katrina approached, ‘Stay safe. This one is serious’ He did excellent work there.

Bonnie went on to say that “We went to some weird bar in Montrose after I won some awards just after Aid was born and I had become unused to doing adult things, and it was lovely. We worked together at KRLD in Dallas. Goodness, he was funny and I feel like I got to watch him really grow up and come into himself there. And though we were in different cities, we both worked for the Texas Newsroom for the last several years.

Radio star and news anchor Matt Thomas dies at 41 after a short illness. Photo: Matt Thomas/Facebook | Photo: Matt Thomas/Facebook

“Goodness, Vada. He was such a devoted dad to that brilliant and beautiful child, His sis and parents… there was so much obvious love in that family. My very deepest condolences.”

“Matt always tells the story of how he was hired when I was on maternity leave and unknowingly stole my desk and when I returned he had to give it back. You can keep it, old friend. Let’s go back in time and start over. You keep it and maybe things go differently, somehow, I’m going to miss you. We’re all going to miss you.

“Godspeed Matt. Please watch over all ethical journalists like you, now. We need all the support we can get.”

Houston Public Media reported that “Known for his steady, professional delivery and excellent news judgement, Thomas was a key part of Houston Public Media's news operation starting in July 2022. He helped lead local listeners through many important stories, including Hurricane Beryl last summer, the 2024 presidential election and the Houston snowstorm in January.”

Lp Phillips also paid tribute to Matt Thomas on Facebook and described him as “one of the most promising young voices for the future of radio.”