BBC Radio 2 announced the death of Colin Berry.

Radio legend Colin Berry has passed away at 79. The news was shared by BBC Radio 2 who said: “He joined the station in 1973 and covered for presenters including Sir Terry Wogan and Sir Jimmy Young.

"Colin Berry also had a 25-year stint as the UK's Eurovision jury spokesperson including in 1997."

BBC Radio Newsreader Clare Runacres paid tribute to Colin Berry on X and wrote: “Sad to say a former colleague and fellow @bbcradio2 newsreader Colin Berry has died aged 79. He also spent 25 years as the UK’s Eurovision jury spokesman.”

Broadcaster Andrew Peach also took to X to remember Colin Berry and wrote: “I am very sad to hear news of Colin Berry’s passing. I have strong memories of hearing Colin on @bbcradio2 as a child and it was a thrill to work with him there from 1998-2012.”

Tributes have been pouring in for radio legend Colin Berry who has died at 79. Photo: Getty Images | Getty Images

Radio presenter Tony Fisher also paid tribute to Colin Berry and said: "Very sad to hear that the broadcaster Colin Berry has passed away. He was such a warm radio host and the voice of a British wireless generation."

In March 2025, Radio star Graham Whyte died and his partner Anna Petrie took to Facebook and wrote: “Our lovely Graham Whyte sadly passed away on Tuesday. We are all heartbroken and in shock, he will now be up there with his Mum, Dad, Rob and Dave.”

Anna Petrie added a broken red heart emoji and added that “Funeral details will follow in due course,” followed by a broken red heart emoji and crying face emoji.

In the same month, Radio 1 DJ Andy Peebles died and Tony Blackburn paid tribute to him. Tony Blackburn said: “So sorry to hear that fellow DJ from radio1 when I was there Andy Peebles has passed away. He was a lovely man and a great broadcaster , very sad news. R.I.P. Andy.”