Radio presenter Graham Whyte joined BBC Merseyside in 1999.

Anna Petrie, the heartbroken partner of BBC Radio star Graham Whyte, took to Facebook to pay tribute to him. She wrote that “Our lovely Graham Whyte sadly passed away on Tuesday. We are all heartbroken and in shock, he will now be up there with his Mum, Dad, Rob and Dave.”

Anna Petrie added a broken red heart emoji and added that “Funeral details will follow in due course,” followed by a broken red heart emoji and crying face emoji.

Will Thomson paid tribute to Graham Whyte on Facebook and wrote: “Have just hearts that my favourite news man has passed away. Graham Whyte has completed his last broadcast.”

Will Thomson went on to say that Graham Whyte was “the most genuine radio journalist I have ever had the pleasure to have worked with. Since approaching him back in 93 to ask his advice just last month, he never let me down.

“Our recent retirement has allowed a lively recent discussion on the best way to deal with life. A big loss to many. Thanks GW you were the man.”

Tributes pour in for BBC Radio star Graham Whyte who has died. Photo: Graham Whyte/Facebook | Photo: Graham Whyte/Facebook

The news of Graham Whyte’s death comes only days after the recent passing of BBC Radio 1 DJ Andy Peebles, who was one of the last people to interview John Lennon. Andy Peebles spoke to John Lennon only two days before his murder in December 1980.

Andy Peebles told CBS that “I don't think I've ever been so nervous in my life,” and also revealed that "I'd grown-up not just idolising him but the group [The Beatles] and everything they'd done."

Mike Read paid tribute to Andy Peebles on X and said: “Devastated to hear the news about our chum Andy Peebles. He was about to join us at Heritage. We joined Radio One together. Knew his music & cricket inside out. Raise your bat & enjoy a long rest in the pavilion. We lunched recently with DLT & Adrian Juste. Great innings.”

BBC broadcaster Tony Blackburn also took to X to pay tribute to Andy Peebles and said: “So sorry to hear that fellow DJ from radio 1 when I was there Andy Peebles has passed away. He was a lovely man and a great broadcaster , very sad news. R.I.P. Andy.”