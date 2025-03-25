Broadcaster Bob Davies spent years calling games for the Kansas City Royals and his voice was synonymous with Jayhawks basketball and football.

Tributes have been paid to legendary broadcaster Bob Davis, who has passed away at the age of 89. Bill Self, Kansas coach said: “Bob was not only superior at his craft but he was also a terrific, humble and unselfish person that gave so much of himself to so many.” He also said: “Our hearts go out to the entire family, especially with his wonderful wife Linda passing away just last week.”

Bob Davis grew up in Kansas and studied for a degree in history at Washburn University. He got his first break when it came to broadcasting when he was hired to call American Legion baseball games and Fort Hays State athletics by a radio station in Hayes, South Dakota in 1968.

Bob Davis passed away only one week after his wife of 53 years, Linda, and he died in his hometown of Lawrence in Kansas. Senator Jerry Moran paid tribute to him on Facebook and wrote: “Yesterday, our state lost an exemplary Kansan and sports broadcasting legend in Bob Davis. Bob got his start at KAYS radio station covering Fort Hays State athletics before moving on to become the play-by-play broadcaster for KU basketball and football, and later the Kansas City Royals.

“Bob’s legacy will forever remind us of the many great moments in sports across our state and beyond. From his call in the 1988 National Championship game: “The dream is real! The dream is real! Kansas has won the NCAA title!” to Mario’s miracle shot in the 2008 National Championship game, so many of us associate Bob with those cherished moments in sports that we are shared with our family and friends, and his voice is one we’ll forever miss behind the microphone. My thoughts are with the Davis family during this time of grief.”

The Instagram page for Kansas Men’s Basketball paid tribute to Bob Davis on Instagram and wrote:” We’re remembering KU legend and the “Voice of the Jayhawks,” Bob Davis.For more than 30 years, Bob called KU Basketball games on the sidelines and was on the mic for 8 Jayhawk trips to the Final Four and 2 National Championships .He will never be forgotten! “

Bob Lutz also paid tribute to Bob Davis on Facebook and wrote: “Very sorry to hear about the passing of the great Bob Davis. He was an incredible broadcaster and a wonderful man. Long-time voice of the Jayhawks and before that was the voice of Hays athletics.

“A real tough blow, Bob and Max are probably the most iconic sports broadcasting duo that ever was in our state. Bob’s wife just passed away over the weekend. I was fortunate to get to know Bob through our sports journeys.”