A DJ who was a mainstay of Radio 1 in the 1980s has died,

Andy Peebles was on the station from 1978 to 1992, and also presented several editions of Top of the Pops. His wife Ann confirmed Peebles died on Saturday.

His former Radio 1 colleague Mike Read revealed the news in a social media post this morning, sparking condolences from around the world. As well as being music fanatic, Peebles was a cricket obsessive who became a commentator.

Peebles was the last person to interview John Lennon, two days before the ex-Beatle was murdered on December 8, 1980. He was also the PA announcer for Manchester City at their former stadium Maine Road for a spell.

He was born in London in 1948 and in the 1960s because a nightclub DJ, including being the resident DJ at the Chelsea Village in Bournemouth.

Andy Peebles in 1981 | George Wilkes/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

In 1973 he joined Radio Manchester, and then the following year was a founding DJ of Piccadilly Radio in the city, staying for four years.

Long-standing DJ Tony Blackburn paid tribute, saying: “So sorry to hear that fellow DJ from radio1 when I was there Andy Peebles has passed away. He was a lovely man and a great broadcaster , very sad news. R.I.P. Andy.”