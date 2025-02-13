Tony Healey is best remembered for appearing on the teen pop music TV show Kommotion

Tony Healey was one of the original singers and dancers on the Australian pop music TV show Kommotion. It was hosted by DJ Ken Sparkes and Tony appeared alongside Molly Meldrum and Denise Drysdale. According to the website Nostalgia Central, Tony Healey was considered one of the most popular stars of the show.

RPPFM- Your Peninsula Radio paid tribute to Tony Healey on Facebook and wrote: “So sad to hear that a great member of RPP - Tony Healey has passed away. Thank you for all you did for RPP, you will be missed …” Following their tribute, one fan wrote: “A great man- wonderful broadcaster -always with a sparkle in his eye -and a very dear friend of the RPP family.”

Veteran TV legend and singer Tony Healey has died after a long illness. Photo: Tony Healey/Facebook | Tony Healey/Facebook.

Gary Mac paid tribute to Tony Healey on Facebook and wrote: “It is with a heavy heart and profound shock to learn of the passing, this afternoon, of a beloved friend and colleague, Tony Healey. Tony was a wonderful friend to a vast member of people.

“I first met Tony in October 1968 on the day that I arrived in Melbourne to be part of the 3AK GOOD GUY team at Channel Nine. As Bob Pritchard wrote in a tribute to Tony, he was a forceful presence in the entertainment industry in Australia and will be missed, but always remembered.

“Sincere condolences to Tony’s family and his many friends. RIP ol’ friend.”

Kelvin Mongahn wrote: “Special times with you, dear man, we are all better off for knowing you Tony Healey, RIP, you will be sadly missed.”

Tony Healey, who is survived by his wife of 33 years, Belinda, went on to become a journalist and worked for Go-Set, a music magazine.