A Super Bowl reporter has died aged 27 while covering a weekend match between Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles in New Orleans.

He had been in New Orleans on assignment to cover the event for both Telemundo Kansas City and Tico Sports. Manzano was to act as an anchor and reporter during his time in Louisiana for the Super Bowl.

The local Telemundo affiliate confirmed that Manzano passed away on Wednesday (5 February), while on assignment in New Orleans. An investigation is underway.

Manzano's death follows that of his wife in April. KCTV5 sister station, WIBW, said that the reporter's partner had died less than a year ago in Topeka, following a car crash. The 27-year-old is said to leave behind one child.

In an official statement, the local Telemundo affiliate said: "We are saddened to share that Adan Manzano passed away yesterday in New Orleans, while on assignment to cover the Super Bowl for both Telemundo Kansas City and Tico Sports. We are cooperating with law enforcement as they investigate this tragic event.

"As KGKC’s sports anchor and reporter, Adan was a true professional and a rising star, who exemplified excellence in his work. We will deeply miss his passion for sports and the contributions he made to the local community. Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences go out to his family and loved ones during this difficult time.”

Manzano is originally from Mexico City but earned his degree from Kansas State University having moved to the Topeka in 2018. He joined the Chiefs Television Crew as a sideline reporter at the beginning of the 2024 season. After appearing in the broadcast booth in 2023, Manzano was a sideline reporter for the Super Bowl in 2024.

Manzano's wife, Ashleigh LeeAnn Boyd Manzano-Aguilar passed away aged just 24 less than 12 months ago. She was a 'devoted Second Grade Teacher at Lowman Hill Elementary School' per her obituary at Kevin Brennan Family Funeral home.