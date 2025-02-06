Former footballer Elijah Koranga, who also served in the Kenyan armed forces, has died in hospital. | Kenyan Defence Forces

A footballer who ended up forging a career in the armed forces after hanging up his boots has died.

Elijah Koranga, a retired Sergeant Major of the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) and former footballer for the Harambee Stars, died last night (February 5).

The ex-midfielder died at Blooms Hospital in Nakuru County, Kenya, according to reports. His death has sparked an outpouring of grief across the country, particularly within sporting circles.

Sports journalist Fred Arocho said: “Our thoughts and prayers are with Elijah’s family and loved ones during this difficult time. May his soul find peace in eternal rest.”

Another mourner, Soul Mender, added: “This is sad news. Elijah Koranga was not only a dedicated soldier in the Kenya Defence Forces but also a footballer who made significant contributions to Kenyan sports. His legacy continues through his children, who have made their mark in basketball.”

George Ochieng Onyango recalled watching him play, particularly in a match against Gor Mahia. He said: “In the match between Gor Mahia FC and Scarlet FC in 1990, he ended Gor Mahia FC’s unbeaten run. Farewell, soccer legend, the late Elijah Koranga.

“May his soul rest in peace.”

His football career took off in the late 1980s and continued into the early 1990s, during which he represented the Harambee Stars at the international level. His dedication and skill made him a key figure in Kenyan football.

At the club level, he played for the military team Scarlet FC, which later became Ulinzi Stars. Throughout the 1990s, he was a crucial player for Ulinzi Stars, contributing significantly to their success in the Kenyan Premier League. His leadership on the field played a major role in the team’s victories.

In 1992, he also played for Transcom Nakuru, showcasing his versatility and commitment to the sport. Elijah Koranga was the brother of offensive midfielder Frazier Ochieng, who played for Shabana and Gor Mahia in the early 2000s.

Koranga retired from the Kenya Defence Forces in October 2024 after nearly four decades of service.