TV personality and radio DJ 'Big Al’ Sams has died at 55

Alvin Sams, who was known as ‘Big Al’ Sams, passed away at his home.

CBS News reported the death of ‘Big Al’ Sams and wrote: “Big Al, a fantastic and fun part of the Good Day weekend show, has died at the age of 55.

“Big Al – whose name was Alvin Sams – was part of Northern California television and radio for more than 25 years.”

Before he was a reporter for ‘Good Day’ at KMAX 31, in Sacramento, California, USA, he worked at KTXL Fox 40 in Sacramento and in radio for many years.

Tony Cox paid tribute to Alvin Sams on Facebook and wrote: “TUESDAY FEB 11, 2025 (with permission). We received the sad news yesterday morning. Our dear friend, and work partner, Al Sams (Big Al) has passed.”

The tribute went on to say that “Alvin (Big Al) Sams died peacefully at home in his bed. His Good Day family is devastated. I lost one of my best friends! This is a tough one.”

Alita Turner also paid tribute to Alvin Sams on Facebook and Instagram and wrote: “This is the worst news!!! I can not believe my friend Big Al Sams passed away. I was just thinking about him. My head hurts so bad right now. We met at 102.5 and became great friends. This is unbelievable!! RIH Big Al.”

Terry Moore, who is known as The Poet Terry Moore took to Instagram to pay tribute to Alvin Sams and wrote: “My best memory of Big Al Sams was when I jokingly teased him for never coming to my shows to see me perform. The next show he was front row laughing and having a great time!!! #RIP #greatmemories #frontrowseat.”