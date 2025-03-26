Tributes have been paid to renowned composer Robin White who has passed away at 73.

The news of the passing of BBC icon and EastEnders star Robin White was revealed on his website, which will continue to remain up as a memorial to him. Robin White, the conductor and arranger of the Alban Voices choir appeared with the choir on an episode of EastEnders in December 1992.

Robin White trained at Imperial College and the Royal College of Music and during his career, he conducted orchestras and ensembles at venues across the UK, he also conducted open-air, pop classics concerts at National Trust properties. Robin White studied conducting with Vernon Handley and orchestration with Bryan Kelly.

According to his biography on his website, “Robin’s “recording for Chandos in 1992 of Edwardian light music with his own Southern Festival Orchestra was played extensively on classic FM. This led to an invitation from Silva Classics to record Noel Coward’s original ballet scores with the City of Prague Philharmonic."

BBC icon and EastEnders star Robin White has died at the age of 73. Photo: Getty Images | Getty Images

Classical Crescendo paid tribute to Robin White on X and wrote: “Renowned conductor and arranger Robin White has passed away at 73. A student of Vernon Handley, White was celebrated for his light-music and outdoor concerts, particularly at National Trust sites. His recordings remain a staple on Classic FM. #RIP #MusicLegend.”

Robin White took part in a New Year’s Day concert in January this year with the Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra at Westminster’s Smith Square Hall in London. The Royal Philharmonic Concert Facebook page posted about the event in December last year and wrote: "Experience the magic of Vienna with the Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra at Sinfonia Smith Square on New Year's Day with music by the Strausses, Lehár and more, conducted by Robin White.”

