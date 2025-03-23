A Bargain Hunt star who appeared in the show earlier this week died after filming the episode, show bosses have announced.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stuart Withers appeared on Friday’s episode as an antique seller, and featured alongside Bargain Hunt expert Tim Weeks. Show bosses have now confirmed the sad new that Stuart passed away shortly after filming the episode.

The official Bargain Hunt X (formerly Twitter) account posted: “Following the filming of today's episode in Shepton Mallet, antiques seller Stuart Withers (pictured left with Tim Weeks) very sadly passed away. We send our sincerest sympathies and condolences to Mr Withers' family and friends.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The episode on Friday, March 21 was filmed in Shepton Mallet in Somerset. Stuart was seen in the show assisting the blue team as they went on the hunt for an item to spend their last £75 on.

He sold the team two Royal Doulton ceramic sculptures after being convinced to come down from his initial offer of £80 for the pair to £75. It appeared to be the wrong decision from the team however, as they eventually sold the pair for £45, making a loss of £30.

Fans have paid tribute to Stuart after hearing of Stuart’s passing. One said on X: “So very sad just watched this episode now, offering my condolences.” Another added: “So sad RIP”