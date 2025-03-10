Actor Simon Fisher-Becker starred as intergalactic black marketeer Dorium Maldovar in Doctor Who.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Actor Simon Fisher-Becker will also be remembered for his portrayal of ghost The Fat Friar in the 2001 film adaptation of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone. Kim Barry, his agent, who is with Jaffrey Management shared the news of his death in a statement to Metro.

Kim Barry said: “Today I lost not only a client in Simon Fisher-Becker, but a close personal friend of 15 years standing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I shall never forget the phone call I made to him when he was offered the part of Dorium Maldovar in BBC’s Dr Who.

Actor Simon Fisher-Becker has died at 63. Photo: Simon Fisher-Becker/Facebook | Photo: Simon Fisher-Becker/Facebook

“Simon was also a writer, a raconteur and a great public speaker. He helped me out enormously and was kind, gracious and interested in everyone.

“My condolences go to his husband Tony, his brother nieces and nephews and his legion of fans.”

Simon Fisher-Becker will also be remembered for playing opposite Joanna Scanlan and Vicki Pepperdine in the BBC’s Puppy Love, he played the part of Tony Fazackerley. His husband Tony paid tribute to him on Simon Fisher-Becker’s Facebook page and wrote: “Hello everyone. This is Tony, Simon’s husband.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I have some very sad news. At 2:50 this afternoon Simon passed away.

“I’ll be keeping this account open for a while. I’m not sure at this point if I’ll be posting again. Thank you.”

Following Simon Fisher-Becker’s husband Tony’s tribute on Facebook, he has been inundated with over a 1000 comments. One fan wrote: “So sorry for your loss, thoughts are with you at this sad time,” whilst another wrote: “Oh my god I’m so sorry. Simon was a lovely, friendly person and the world is a lesser place without him in it.”

Writer, producer and comic Luke Allen paid tribute to him on Facebook and wrote: “I’ve been struggling to figure out how to put this into words.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Simon Fisher-Becker, a brilliant friend and one of my most frequent collaborators has passed away.

“I first met him in a convention in 2016 and, as a very startstruck 12year old, didn’t say very much to him. Then in 2019, I invited him to the premiere of moe of my first short films and he kindly came in the years since, he guested on Two Minutes About time (and we co-guested on countless shows together) and we worked together on several projects including (but not limited to) Reduced to Clear, Henry House, izzy Vs Jess, Stubagful’s Abnormal Stories, Bjorn of the Dead; and Something Sketchy.”

Luke ended his tribute with these words: “Praying for his husband, Tony, and all others who had the privilege of knowing him.”

Simon Fisher-Becker also appeared in TV shows such as One Foot in the Grave, The Bill and Doctors, he also appeared among the ensemble during the song Master of the House in the Oscar-winning 2012 film Les Misérables.