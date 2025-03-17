RuPaul’s Drag Race star The Vivienne died from a cardiac arrest caused by the effects of taking ketamine, the family has said.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking to the BBC, the family felt it was important to share the circumstances of the 32-year-old, whose real name is James Lee Williams.

The performer’s sister, Chanel Williams said her family “continue to be completely devastated” by their death and will be working with a substance abuse charity to raise awareness of the daners of the drug.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Williams was found dead at their home in Cheshire on Sunday, January 5. An inquest into their death was opened and adjourned at Cheshire Coroner’s Court in Warrington in February.

Coroner’s officer Amanda Edgar said Williams was found dead in the bathroom at their home address in Chorlton-by-Backford, near Chester and their inquest is scheduled to take place in June.

The Vivienne found dead by dad and stepmum days before planned move and holiday | Getty Images

Cheshire Police said there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding their death.

Simon Jones, William’s manager and close friend, said: “I hope by us releasing this information we can raise awareness about the dangers of ongoing ketamine usage and what it can do to your body.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Williams, who grew up in Colwyn Bay, North Wales, before moving to Liverpool, won the first series of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK and came third in the 2023 edition of Dancing On Ice.

The star performed as the Wicked Witch of the West in a UK and Ireland tour of The Wizard Of Oz musical and reprised the role in the West End at the Gillian Lynne Theatre last year. They were due to be back on stage this month as the Childcatcher in the tour of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, a role they first portrayed last year.

Their funeral, held in Bodelwyddan, Denbighshire, North Wales, last month, was attended by RuPaul’s Drag Race UK contestants Tia Kofi, Baga Chipz and Cheryl along with Steps singer Ian “H” Watkins, TV personality Kim Woodburn and Coronation Street actress Claire Sweeney.