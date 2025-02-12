RuPaul’s Drag Race star The Vivienne was found dead in the bathroom of their home, an inquest opening has been told.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

James Lee Williams, who performed as the drag queen, was found dead at their home in Cheshire on Sunday, January 5. An inquest into the 32-year-old’s death was opened and adjourned at Cheshire Coroner’s Court in Warrington on Wednesday.

Coroner’s officer Amanda Edgar said Williams was found dead in the bathroom at their home address in Chorlton-by-Backford, near Chester.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Vivienne | PA/Local TV/Canva

Police attended and confirmed there were no suspicious circumstances.

Ms Edgar said: “Post-mortem testing has been undertaken, identifying an unnatural cause of death.”

The hearing, which lasted two minutes, was told Williams was identified by their father, Lee Williams.

Area coroner Victoria Davies said: “Given the unnatural cause of death identified on post-mortem testing it is appropriate for me to formally open the inquest into the death of James Lee Williams.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added that further investigations are required. The case was adjourned and a full inquest was listed to take place on June 30. The brief hearing was attended by four members of the press.

Williams, who grew up in Colwyn Bay, North Wales, before moving to Liverpool, won the first series of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK and came third in the 2023 edition of Dancing On Ice.

The star performed as the Wicked Witch of the West in a UK and Ireland tour of The Wizard Of Oz musical and reprised the role in the West End at the Gillian Lynne Theatre last year. They were due to be back on stage this month as the Childcatcher in the tour of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, a role they first portrayed last year.

Their funeral, held in Bodelwyddan, Denbighshire, North Wales, last month, was attended by RuPaul’s Drag Race UK contestants Tia Kofi, Baga Chipz and Cheryl along with Steps singer Ian “H” Watkins, TV personality Kim Woodburn and Coronation Street actress Claire Sweeney.