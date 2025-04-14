Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

During his career, Peter Waltham relayed news of the Moon landing and covered two Olympic Games.

Legendary television and radio presenter Peter Waltham has died at 83. A fan paid tribute to him on Facebook and wrote: “I am so saddened to hear of the passing of Peter Waltham (Pierre, as he liked to call himself). I have been missing his daily morning programme, and will always miss those 3 hours spent with him, where I learned so much and always said he played the BEST music (my taste in music!) He was a font of knowledge and never ever boring!”

Australian broadcaster Peter Waltham worked at Seven, Channel 9 and was also on Curtin Radio for more than 25 years. Curtin Radio paid tribute to Peter on Facebook and wrote: “Curtin FM 100.1 and Curtin University are deeply saddened by the passing of Peter Waltham- a cherished colleague, friend and veteran broadcaster who made an extraordinary contribution to Western Australia's media landscape.”

The tribute also read: “Peter’s broadcasting career began in the 1960s and spanned more than five decades. He was one of the original newsreaders at Channel 7 Perth, and a familiar voice to many on radio. For the past 25 years, Peter found a home at Curtin FM Radio, presenting the much-loved Down Memory Lane and Mornings programs- bringing music, stories and warmth to generations of loyal listeners.”

The tribute ended with these words: “On behalf of Curtin FM and Curtin University, we extend our deepest condolences to Peter’s family, friends, colleagues and listeners.

“Vale Peter- and thank you.”

Former Seven reporter Alison Fan told The West Australian that “I worked with him when I first started at Seven in the 1970s and he was a great help introducing me to TV, coming from a newspaper background.” She also said: “He was always protective and a gentleman and I was very saddened to hear he had died.

“Peter was a fantastic newsreader and one of the first who could ad lib — you weren’t able to tell when something had gone wrong.”