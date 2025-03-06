Edye Ellis was the first African American anchor at WBIR, a television station in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Tributes have been pouring in for TV personality and anchor Edye Ellis who has died at the age of 81. Deborah Roberts, a best selling author and ABC News anchor, paid tribute to her on Instagram and wrote: “We all stand on the shoulders of someone. Especially in fiercely competitive careers like television news. For me, Edye Ellis leaned forward and offered hers at @wbirchannel10 during my early days of news reporting.

“Edye was not only a talented journalist but also a gifted storyteller who led with generosity. She blazed new trails in Knoxville, TN as the first anchor of color in that city. Edye brought style, warmth and huge ratings to the station.

“And she took this young, nervous reporter under her wing, offering valuable advice and encouragement. Edye as one of my earliest television mentors. A bright light for so many other young women. And she brought pizazz to a Dynasty party.

“Sadly, we have lost her glow in this world. As one of her relatives said, “heaven will be a better place”. Thank you, dear Edye. For everything.”

The Beck Cultural Exchange Center, a history museum in Knoxville, Tennessee, preserving African American history and culture, also paid tribute to Edye Ellis and wrote: “Ms. Edye Ellis, we mourn your passing and honor your enduring legacy. May you rest from your labor. Former Beck Cultural Exchange Center Board of Directors member and first African American anchor at WBIR-TV.”

Missy Kane Bemiller also shared memories of Edye Ellis on Instagram and wrote: “We sure lost another icon with the passing of Edye Ellis. She was gorgeous and a pro on set and also a beautiful person to know away from the camera too.

“When i first went to wbir and really didn’t know what i was doing she was so kind and helpful. Then later I got to work side by side on a educational project called “Our school needs” and she was delightful and very passionate about education. This is a picture I saw last night watching the 5 pm show and it brought back great memories of being with Edye. She was also a talented artist and made jewelry and items that sold at the Cliff dwellers in Gatlinburg back in the late 80’s -90’s. Talented and sweet lady for sure!”

WBIR Channel 10 took to Facebook to share their tribute to Edye Ellis and wrote: “We're sad to announce that former WBIR anchor Edye Ellis died this morning. She was our beloved friend, coworker and a truly straight from the heart pioneer of East Tennessee media: "Heaven will be a better place because of her."

Edye Ellis started working at WBIR in 1982 and was the station’s first African-American anchor, she later became their evening co-anchor. According to reports, funeral arrangements for Edye Ellis have not yet been announced, but her family will hold a memorial for her in April.