Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

According to his close friends, musician Wifiskleton has reportedly passed away at the age of 21.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rapper Wifiskleton has reportedly died as his close friends posted about his death in his record label Discord’s server. The news about rapper Wifiskeleton’s death was shared by the rapper’s fellow artist Witchbox @witch on Discord and the post read: “This is serious, pls don’t be disrespectful @everyone me and a few others were informed this morning skel died, he was found already cold when the cops and medics arrived. This is not a joke, I’m so sorry everyone.”

Magician Johnny Montilla wrote: “Skel, I love you so much. We literally just spoke… and now you’re gone. I couldn’t shake the feeling after seeing the note you left… I hoped it didn’t mean what I feared.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Johnny Montilla went on to say that “I remember when you followed me, back when you only had a couple thousand monthly listeners. Something about you pulled me in immediately.

Has rapper Wifiskeleton’s death been confirmed after posting haunting final livestream? Photo: wifiskeleton/Instagram | Photo: wifiskeleton/Instagram

“I followed you back and DM’d you a few words of encouragement after seeing your extraordinary potential, and you did the same for me. Watching you grow was a gift. Your story was still being written, and we were all waiting to see where it would lead.

“You had so much life left to live and so much more to give... You were only just getting started. It hurts knowing how many lies were spoken on your name and how many people misunderstood you... But those of us who knew your heart? We saw the real you. You were a star, and you still are. I’ll carry your light with me, always.”

According to The Mirror US, “Yuke and Moon, other close friends of wifiskeleton, also confirmed the news. However, they did not directly reveal his cause of death. Instead, individuals online were quick to speculate about potential suicide, recalling his final livestream.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a video obtained by The Mirror, Wifiskeleton reportedly said in a livestream that "Pull up and kill me it's the time to do it. If you want to get a flick with me it's the time to do it. I'm going to overdose tonight and kill myself."

Over 6000 people have so far taken to Wifiskleton’s Instagram to pay tribute to the rapper and one fan wrote: “Rest in peace fly high bro whilst another wrote: “Please tell me this is a joke dude.”

At the time of writing, rapper Wifiskelton’s death has not been confirmed.

When life is difficult, Samaritans are here – day or night, 365 days a year. You can call them for free on 116 123, email them at [email protected], or visit www.samaritans.org for more information.