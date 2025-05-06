Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Rising underground rapper Wifiskeleton, has died, shortly after making a chilling suicide announcement on Instagram Live.

The 20-year-old artist, real name Jeremiah, was confirmed dead by close friends on Discord, prompting an outpouring of grief from fans and fellow musicians.

His death was first reported by Witchbox in the gothangelz Discord server, who wrote: “This is serious, pls don’t be disrespectful. @everyone me and a few others were informed this morning skel died, he was found already cold when the cops and medics arrived. This is not a joke, I’m so sorry everyone.”

The Mirror reported that Wifiskeleton had publicly stated his intention to take his own life just hours before he died. In a livestream, he said: “Pull up and kill me, it’s the time to do it. If you want to get a flick with me, it’s the time to do it. I’m going to overdose tonight and kill myself.”

After the livestream ended, his Instagram account went silent. Fans have since flooded his final post, a photo of him with a horse, promoting a new track, with messages of mourning and disbelief.

Fellow artists Yuke and Moon also confirmed the news in the gothangelz server, though no official cause of death has been publicly released. An online obituary has since attributed his death to complications from a drug overdose, describing him as “a rising star in the American underground music scene.”

Friend and artist Johny Montilla paid tribute to Wifiskeleton on Instagram, writing: “Skel, I love you so much. We literally just spoke… and now you’re gone. I couldn’t shake the feeling after seeing the note you left… I hoped it didn’t mean what I feared.”

He continued: “Your story was still being written, and we were all waiting to see where it would lead. You had so much life left to live and so much more to give... You were only just getting started. It hurts knowing how many lies were spoken on your name and how many people misunderstood you... But those of us who knew your heart? We saw the real you. You were a star, and you still are. I’ll carry your light with me, always.”

Another friend, imsg, wrote: “I love you so much... coming to you with my problems and you giving me advice changed my perception on life. My tears are getting on my phone screen. I can't believe you’re actually gone.”

Wifiskeleton gained a cult following during the pandemic through his genre-blurring sound — a mix of lo-fi, rock, hip-hop, and experimental “sigilkore” — and deeply personal lyrics that often touched on themes of depression and existential struggle. He originally made music under the names fuxkcy and *67, before settling on Wifiskeleton.

When life is difficult, Samaritans are here – day or night, 365 days a year. You can call them for free on 116 123, email them at [email protected], or visit www.samaritans.org for more information.