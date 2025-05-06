Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A youth football club has paid tribute to the 13-year-old boy who died after jumping into a canal in Exeter.

Delvin Musakwa, from Exeter, was pulled from the water and taken to hospital in a serious condition on Monday 5 May, but was later pronounced dead.

Emergency services were called to Clapperbrook Lane East at around 4.35pm, following reports of a child in distress in the canal. Police, fire, and ambulance crews all attended the scene.

It was reported that Delvin had jumped into the water but did not resurface. He was recovered from the canal, given first aid at the scene, and rushed to hospital, where he later died.

Heavitree Youth Football Club paid a tribute to the boy, describing him as a “wonderful young man”. It said: "As a club, we would like to say our thoughts and prayers are with the boy's family, friends, and all that were a part of his life.

"He was a wonderful young man who was a popular individual amongst his peers and a talented young footballer. The news has come as a shock to all involved with Heavitree Youth FC, and he will be sorely missed by all."

Acting Superintendent Chris Conway said: “The family are being supported by specialist officers after this awful and tragic incident. They have asked that their privacy be respected as they come to terms with their devastating loss.”

Police confirmed that the death is not being treated as suspicious. A file is being prepared for the HM Coroner.