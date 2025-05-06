Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Tributes have been paid to rapper Wifiskeleton on his Instagram page.

According to reports, rapper Wifiskeleton has passed away and tributes have been paid to him on his Instagram page. Magician Johnny Montilla wrote: “Skel, I love you so much. We literally just spoke… and now you’re gone. I couldn’t shake the feeling after seeing the note you left… I hoped it didn’t mean what I feared.

Johnny Montilla went on to say that “I remember when you followed me, back when you only had a couple thousand monthly listeners. Something about you pulled me in immediately.

“I followed you back and DM’d you a few words of encouragement after seeing your extraordinary potential, and you did the same for me. Watching you grow was a gift. Your story was still being written, and we were all waiting to see where it would lead.

“You had so much life left to live and so much more to give... You were only just getting started. It hurts knowing how many lies were spoken on your name and how many people misunderstood you... But those of us who knew your heart? We saw the real you. You were a star, and you still are. I’ll carry your light with me, always.”

The news about rapper Wifiskeleton’s death was shared by the rapper’s fellow artist Witchbox @witch on Discord and the post read: “This is serious, pls don’t be disrespectful @everyone me and a few others were informed this morning skel died, he was found already cold when the cops and medics arrived. This is not a joke, I’m so sorry everyone.”

What have Reddit users said about Wifiskeleton death rumours?

One Reddit user said: “Wow I literally discovered his music last night. That Peter Griffin/Homer Simpson parody has been stuck in my head all day too 😭 Rest in peace tho dude was super talented. Edit: Song was literally called "Nope your too late, I'm already dead" man…,” whilst another said: “rip man prayers to his family and friends.”

Who was rapper Wifiskeleton?

Rapper Wifiskeleton whose real name was Jerimiah, was an American recording artist, with 42.7K followers on Instagram. An online obituary reported that the “rising star in the American underground music scene tragically passed away due to complications from a drug overdose. His passing has left a profound void in the music community, where his distinctive blend of gritty guitar work, raw lyricism, and experimental production garnered a loyal following.

The online obituary described “Wifiskeleton’s music as “a raw and unapologetic expression of pain, vulnerability, and resilience. His sound, which effortlessly blended elements of lo-fi, rock, and hip-hop, was unlike anything else in the contemporary music landscape. Often described as a boundary-pushing artist, his work resonated deeply with fans who appreciated his authenticity and willingness to explore complex emotional landscapes.”