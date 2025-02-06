A video has gone viral claiming actress Nora Fatehi has passed away in a bungee jumping accident

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Actress Nora Fatehi is the latest star to fall victim to a death hoax. India Today reported that “The video that claimed that it featured Nora Fatehi, was shared by a man named Sufiyan Khan. In the video, a woman could be seen engaging in an adventure sport when she suddenly suffered a fall. However, the woman in the video was not Nora Fatehi.”

Nora Fatehi is currently promoting her latest track Snake in Mumbai, she collaborated with Jason Derulo on it. She recently took to her Instagram account to promote it. Variety called the track Snake, “a boundary-pushing dance anthem that blends Eastern and Western influences.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A video has gone viral claiming actress Nora Fatehi has passed away in a bungee jumping accident. Photo: Getty Images | Getty Images

Jason Derulo revealed that “Some collaborations can feel a little forced whereas this one felt like…a hot knife through butter,” Norah Fatehi said: “I was trying to figure out how to mix three different cultures into one project and to make it global,” she says. “We wanted a hook that repeats itself, very easy to memorize.”

In December 2024, rumours were circulating that comedian and TV host Steve Harvey had passed away, but this proved to be false. Distractify reported that “The rumors circulating online that suggest that he died are just the latest example of a death hoax. Death hoaxes are typically started because the person who started them is looking to go viral. One of the easiest ways to do that is to claim that someone famous died. In an era of online rumor-mongering, people start sharing these posts before they've even checked to confirm that they're true.”

Other celebrities who have been victims of death hoaxes include Ellen DeGeneres and Jennifer Lopez. In August 2023, rumours of Ellen DeGeneres spread on X, but the TV star was spotted running errands in Montecito hours afterwards. This wasn’t the first death hoax Ellen DeGeneres has had to deal with and in 2020, the hashtag “RIPEllen was trending.

Another star who has been a victim of a death hoax is Will Ferrell. In 2006, it was reported that he had died in a paragliding accident before this was quickly withdrawn. Hollywood star Tom Cruise has been the victim of not just one celebrity death hoax, but at least four.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 2010, Tom Cruise had to laugh off suggestions that he had died in a plumbing accident and in 2023, ‘Tom Cruise dead’ was trending. The US Sun reported that a post on Facebook “page, titled "RIP Tom Cruise", attracted over a million likes, with fans sharing an outpouring of grief.”