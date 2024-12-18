Comedian and TV host Steve Harvey recently shared photographs of his wife Marjorie on Facebook.

Steve Harvey took to Facebook to share photographs of himself and wife Marjorie and wrote: “Throwing it back to Christmas moments filled with love, laughter and reflection. Grateful for my rock, my queen Marjorie. Every year, every memory, every blessing.” He followed his caption with a red heart emoji.

He also asked his followers to complete this statement, “Finish this statement… Life has taught me:” Following his question, he has received over 2K comments and one fan said: “To be humble and to love God more,” whilst another fan wrote: “Life has taught me how to be strong regardless of what I face. Life has taught me perseverance and resilience.”

Judging by Steve Harvey’s recent activity on Facebook, it would seem that the TV host and comedian is very much alive. Distractify reported that “The rumors circulating online that suggest that he died are just the latest example of a death hoax. Death hoaxes are typically started because the person who started them is looking to go viral. One of the easiest ways to do that is to claim that someone famous died. In an era of online rumor-mongering, people start sharing these posts before they've even checked to confirm that they're true.”

Other celebrities who have been victims of death hoaxes include Ellen DeGeneres and Jennifer Lopez. In August 2023, rumours of Ellen DeGeneres spread on X, but the TV star was spotted running errands in Montecito hours afterwards. This wasn’t the first death hoax Ellen DeGeneres has had to deal with and in 2020, the hashtag “RIPEllen was trending.

Another star who has been a victim of a death hoax is Will Ferrell. In 2006, it was reported that he had died in a paragliding accident before this was quickly withdrawn. Hollywood star Tom Cruise has been the victim of not just one celebrity death hoax, but at least four.

In 2010, Tom Cruise had to laugh off suggestions that he had died in a plumbing accident and in 2023, ‘Tom Cruise dead’ was trending. The US Sun reported that a post on Facebook “page, titled "RIP Tom Cruise", attracted over a million likes, with fans sharing an outpouring of grief.”