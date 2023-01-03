The rumours say Dave was stabbed on his birthday, 5 July - but the rapper was actually born in June

In mid-2022, the internet was flooded with reports about the passing of rapper Dave, also known as ‘Santan Dave’.

One of the most well-known British rappers, the 24-year-old, whose real name is David Orobosa Omoregie, has two studio albums to his credit.

His two biggest hits are the 2016 song ‘Thiago Silva’ with AJ Tracey and the 2018 song ‘Funky Friday’. But is the rapper really dead, or is it all just an internet hoax?

Here is everything you need to know about it.

British rapper Dave in 2020 (Photo: TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Images)

What are the rumours?

According to rumours that started to surface on Tuesday 5 July 2022, the rapper had allegedly been stabbed to death on his birthday.

However, these claims are false, and Santan Dave hadn't actually passed away; instead, he was merely the victim of another celebrity death hoax.

The rumours about Santan Dave’s reported passing gained attention due to the popularity of the Facebook page "R.I.P. Dave," which had almost a million likes.

Many fans expressed their sorrow over the talented singer's loss by sending condolences to the Facebook page as soon as it was announced.

Is Santan Dave really dead?

The singer's representatives quickly stated that Dave was not actually deceased. Since the news of his ’death’ broke, Dave was active on Twitter and Instagram, where he posted a selfie of himself in front of a London bus.

Dave's birthday isn't even in July; the rapper was born on 5 June.

As people strive to play nasty pranks on others and misinform them, death hoaxes are actually rather prevalent online.