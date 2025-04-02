Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Reports were swirling that NBA legend Dennis Rodman had passed away.

NBA legend Dennis Rodman has addressed rumours that he died, reports were suggesting that he had passed away from an “autoerotic asphyxiation accident.” Dennis Rodman took to Instagram and wrote: “Yesss Sirr Alive and Well 👍🏾 What’s up #alive #imhere.”

In response to Dennis Rodman’s ‘alive and well’ post, he has been inundated with comments. One fan wrote: “I knew you were good! Continual Blessings big Bro!! 💯👍👊🙌🙌,” whilst another wrote:”I was about to start crying.”

The rumours about Dennis Rodman passing away first came about on April Fool’s Day, April 1, when several accounts on X and Facebook had been found dead in his apartment. Denis Rodman is not the first star who has fallen victim when it comes to fake news about his death.

What has NBA legend Dennis Rodman said in response to rumours that he has passed away? Photo: Getty Images | Getty Images

In December 2024, it was reported that TV host Steve Harvey had passed away. He had recently shared photographs of himself and his wife Marjorie on Facebook and had written: “Throwing it back to Christmas moments filled with love, laughter and reflection. Grateful for my rock, my queen Marjorie. Every year, every memory, every blessing.” He followed his caption with a red heart emoji.”

Distractify had reported that “The rumors circulating online that suggest that he died are just the latest example of a death hoax. Death hoaxes are typically started because the person who started them is looking to go viral. One of the easiest ways to do that is to claim that someone famous died. In an era of online rumor-mongering, people start sharing these posts before they've even checked to confirm that they're true.”

In February 2025 actress Nora Fatehi fell victim to death hoax as fans slam video claiming she passed away in accident. India Today reported that “The video that claimed that it featured Nora Fatehi, was shared by a man named Sufiyan Khan. In the video, a woman could be seen engaging in an adventure sport when she suddenly suffered a fall. However, the woman in the video was not Nora Fatehi.”

In 2023, it was rumoured that Ellen DeGeneres had passed away, but the TV star was spotted running errands in Montecito hours afterwards. This wasn’t the first death hoax Ellen DeGeneres has had to deal with and in 2020, the hashtag “RIPEllen was trending.

In February 2015, it was reported that Michael Jordan had passed away from a heart attack, other stars who have been victim to death hoaxes include Will Ferrell, Tom Cruise who has been subject to at least four and Jennifer Lopez.