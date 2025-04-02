Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Val Kilmer, who has died at 65 was married to actress Joanne Whalley, the mother of his children, Mercedes and Jack.

Tributes have been pouring in for Hollywood actor Val Kilmer, who has died of pneumonia at the age of 65. Josh Brolin showed a throwback photo of the two actors and wrote: “See ya, pal. I'm going to miss you. You were a smart, challenging, brave, uber-creative firecracker. There's not a lot left of those. I hope to see you up there in the heavens when I eventually get there. Until then, amazing memories, lovely thoughts. ❤️💔❤️💔❤️💔💎 #valkilmer #marktwain.”

Michael Mann who directed Val Kilmer in Heat, told The Hollywood Reporter that'While working with Val on Heat I always marveled at the range, the brilliant variability within the powerful current of Val’s possessing and expressing character,' he said. 'After so many years of Val battling disease and maintaining his spirit, this is tremendously sad news.'

Val Kilmer’s death was confirmed by his daughter Mercedes to The New York Times. Val Kilmer was father to two children, Mercedes and Jack with his former wife, actress Joanne Whalley.

Who are Val Kilmer’s children Mercedes and Jack and what happened to his brother Wesley? (L-R) Mercedes Kilmer and Jack Kilmer attend the Premiere of Amazon Studios' "VAL" at DGA Theater Complex on August 03, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Rich Fury/Getty Images | Getty Images

Mercedes Kilmer was born on October 29, 1991 in Sante Fe, New Mexico, Val Kilmer had married her mother, Joanne Whalley in 1988. When her father Val Kilmer was diagnosed with throat cancer, Mercedes had been hit by a car and she told The Hollywood Reporter in 2017 that “We were in the same hospital at the same time.”

In 2020, Mercedes played her dad’s daughter on-screen in her feature film debut in Paydirt. Val Kilmer told People magazine that "The producer called me up and asked me if I would play this role and I said, 'I don't know if you've found anybody yet to play my daughter, but I might have someone for you. Her name is Mercedes Kilmer and perhaps you'd be interested in meeting with her.”

Val Kilmer went on to say that"Mercedes and the producer met, and they all had a ball."

Val Kilmer’s son Jack was born only weeks before his mother Joanne Whalley filed for divorce from the Hollywood actor. TIME reported at the time that “Through her lawyer, Dennis Wasser, who's also representing Diandra Douglas in her split from Michael, Whalley Kilmer said she "hopes to work out all the issues involved in the marriage amicably." The "issues" include Jack and three-year-old daughter Mercedes, as well as the not inconsiderable proceeds they earn from their trade, he most notably in Batman Forever, she in Scarlett. Whalley Kilmer is asking for custody of the children.”

Jack Kilmer has also become an actor and appeared in Palo Alto, in 2014 he told Complex regarding his relationship with his father that "He has shown me a lot of my favorite movies. We have similar tastes in music and films. His favorite actors are my favorite actors. We'd watch, like, Peter Sellers stuff and Humphrey Bogart movies. I remember watching The Shining with him for the first time and him explaining the importance of that movie to me."

Val Kilmer’s younger brother Wesley, who had epilepsy drowned in a hot tub when he was only 15 and Val said: "I didn't really get back to earth until about two or three years after my brother died.”