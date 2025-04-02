Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The news of Val Kilmer’s death has rocked Hollywood after his daughter confirmed his passing.

Mercedes Kilmer confirmed that her famous father died on April 1, 2025 after suffering from pneumonia. He was 65 years old.

Val Kilmer was known for his turns on the silver screen,including in flicks such as Top Gun and The Doors. He is survived by his two children, Jack and Mercedes, as well as his ex-wife Joanne Whalley.

The former couple met in the late 80s and launched a relationship, before their marriage dissolved in the mid 1990s. Here’s everything you need to know about his famous ex and their relationship together.

Val Kilmer married British actress Joanne Whalley in 1988. | Getty Images

Who is Joanne Whalley?

Joanne Whalley is a British actress who grew to prominence in the UK for her role in the 1985 drama series Edge of Darkness, for which she was nominated for a Bafta Award for Best Actress. She previously appeared in some of the UK’s biggest soaps, with a short three-episode stint on Coronation Street in 1974 and 1976, as well as a six-episode arc on Emmerdale in 1977. Whalley went on to appear in the successful series The Singing Detective in 1986.

In 1987, she began filming family fantasy film Willow. It was on the set of this film that Whalley met her soon-to-be husband Val Kilmer.

Whalley would go on to appear as Christine Keller in Scandal, a historical drama film released in 1989 which covered the Profumo affair. She appeared alongside John Hurt in the critically-acclaimed film.

Joanne Whalley (Getty Images) | Getty Images for Disney

She has gone on to portray notable historical figures throughout her career, including as Jackie Kennedy in the 2000 CBS television film Jackie Bouvier Kennedy Onassis, Queen May I in the 2005 BBC miniseries The Virgin Queen, and more recently appearing as Catherine of Aragon in the 2015 BBC series of Wolf Hall.

Other recent notable roles includes Sister Maggie in the third season of Daredevil on Netflix, and returning to the role of Sorcha for the 2022 Willow sequel series on Disney+.

Joanne Whalley’s relationship to Val Kilmer explained

Following their meeting in 1987 on the set of Willow, Whalley and Kilmer married in 1988. The couple welcomed two children throughout their relationship - daughter Mercedes born in 1991, and son Jack born in 1995.

Whalley took time away from her acting career to raise the children. The couple separated shortly after the birth of Jack.

Whalley filed for divorce in July 1995 citing irreconcilable differences. Their divorce was finalised in February 1996.