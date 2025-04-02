Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The news of Val Kilmer’s death rocked Hollywood, with the star leaving behind a rich, celebrated filmography.

The actor’s death aged 65 was confirmed by his daughter Mercedes. Kilmer died after a bout of pneumonia, according to his daughter.

Kilmer was prolific in his Hollywood career, which spanned around four decades. He appeared in huge blockbuster hits such as Top Gun and Batman Forever, while also being celebrated for his roles in cult-classic films such as The Doors and Kiss Kiss Bang Bang.

Here are some of the iconic actor’s most famous role and films and where you can watch them in the UK.

Hollywood actor Val Kilmer has died aged 65, leaving behind a rich filmography. | Getty Images

Top Gun (1986)

The film that launched Kilmer into worldwide fame was 1986’s Top Gun. He starred opposite a young Tom Cruise as LT Tom “Iceman” Kazansky in the drama film.

Audiences fell in love with Kilmer and Cruise’s chemistry in the film, which saw the characters turn from rivals to eventual wingman. Top Gun is considered a classic in the action-drama genre, with Kilmer’s role as Iceman in the flick helping the film to reach this status.

Top Gun is available to watch in the UK as part of your Netflix subscription. You can also watch it with a Paramount+ subscription.

Willow (1988)

A more family-friendly affair, fantasy flick Willow went on to become a cult-classic of the genre. Kilmer appeared as mercenary warrior Madmartigan in the film, alongside Joanne Whalley, whom he would go on to marry after meeting on set, and Warwick Davis.

A sequel series to the 80s film was released on Disney+ in 2022, however this did not feature Kilmer.

Willow is available to watch with a Disney+ subscription.

The Doors (1991)

Kilmer’s turn as legendary rock star Jim Morrison earned him widespread critical acclaim. He appeared as Morrison in the 1991 Oliver Stone-directed biopic The Doors, alongside actors including Meg Ryan, Kyle MacLachlan and Kevin Dillion.

Critics raved over Kilmer’s performance in The Doors, with iconic film critic Roger Egbert singling the star out in his review. On Rotten Tomatoes, Kilmer is described as delivering “a powerhouse performance as one of rock's most incendiary figures.”

The Doors is available to watch as part of your Amazon Prime Video subscription.

True Romance (1993)

Kilmer starred in the Quentin Tarantino-penned film True Romance in 1993, alongside stars Christian Slater, Patricia Arquette, Gary Oldman and Brad Pitt. The film also stars Dennis Hopper and Christopher Walken.

True Romance follows newlyweds Clarence and Alabama who are on the run from the Mafia after stealing a shipment of drugs. Kilmer stars as Elvis Presley, who appears in visions to Elvis superfan Clarence throughout the cult-classic film.

True Romance is available to watch with a NOW TV subscription.

Batman Forever (1995)

Kilmer played the famous Caped Crusader in Batman Forever in the mid 90s. Kilmer replaced Michael Keaton after Keaton decided not to return to the franchise.

Batman Forever sees Kilmer’s Bruce Wayne attempting to prevent Two Face, played by Tommy Lee Jones, and The Riddler, played by Jim Carrey, from releasing his real identity and draining information from the mind of Gotham’s residents.

Batman Forever is available to rent and buy on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Sky Store, and Google Play Store.

Heat (1995)

Kilmer starred alongside Hollywood legends Al Pacino and Robert De Niro in this critically-acclaimed crime film. He appears as Chris Shiherlis, who is the right-hand man of De Niro’s career thief Neil McCauley.

An intense game of cat-and-mouse between De Niro’s McCauley and Pacino’s Lieutenant Vincent Hanna ensues, with Kilmer’s Shiherlis caught in the middle. Heat was widely acclaimed upon its release and is considered an influential classic of the crime-drama genre.

Heat is available to watch as part of your Disney+ subscription.

Kiss Kiss Bang Bang (2005)

Kilmer stars alongside Robert Downey Jr. in this neo-noir crime-comedy. Kiss Kiss Bang Bang follows thief Harry (Downey Jr.) as he poses as an actor and befriends a private investigator, ‘Gay’ Perry van Shrike (Kilmer), after being sent to Hollywood to learn from the PI for an upcoming role.

The pair are thrown into a murder mystery, dragging actress Harmony (Michelle Monaghan) into the chaos too. The film was critically acclaimed, with Downey Jr. saying during an appearance on the Joe Rogan Podcast in 2020 that Kiss Kiss Bang Bang was "in some ways the best film I've ever done."

Kiss Kiss Bang Bang is available to rent or buy on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Sky Store, Google Play Store, and YouTube.

Top Gun: Maverick (2022)

36 years after the original release of Top Gun, Tom Cruise and co returned to the screen for the long-awaited sequel Top Gun: Maverick. Cruise insisted on getting Kilmer to return for film, this time as Admiral Tom “Iceman” Kazansky.

At the time, Kilmer had been undergoing treatment for throat cancer, which severely damaged his vocal chords and hindered his ability to speak. He appeared in one emotional scene in the film, in which he spoke for a short time despite his difficulty in doing so.

Speaking about Kilmer’s return during an interview with Jimmy Kimmel in 2023, Cruise said: “I just want to say that was pretty emotional. I’ve known Val for decades. For him to come back and play that character… he’s such a powerful actor that he instantly became that character again. You’re looking at Iceman.

Cruise added: "I was crying, I was crying. I got emotional. He's such a brilliant actor, I love his work."

Top Gun: Maverick is available to rent or buy on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Sky Store, Google Play Store, and YouTube.