Hollywood actor Val Kilmer has died at the age of 65, his daughter has confirmed.

Kilmer’s daughter Mercedes told The New York Times that her father died after a battle with pneumonia.

The actor is best known for his breakthrough role as TL Tom “Iceman” Kazansky in 1986’s Top Gun alongside Tom Cruise. He went on to portray the eponymous caped crusader in the 1995 film Batman Forever.

Kilmer starred in films such as Willow (1988) before receiving critical acclaim for his turn as rock star Jim Morrison in the 1991 Oliver Stone-directed biopic The Doors.

Val Kilmer, who appeared in Top Gun and Batman Forever, has died aged 65. | Getty Images

The star was diagnosed with throat cancer in 2015 and underwent chemotherapy, two tracheotomies, and a tracheal procedure that severely damaged his vocal chords and gave him difficulty speaking.

His last job on screen came in 2022, when he reprised his Top Gun role for the long-awaited and beloved sequel Top Gun: Maverick.

Speaking about his return, Tom Cruise said: “I just want to say that was pretty emotional. I’ve known Val for decades, and for him to come back and play that character… he’s such a powerful actor that he instantly became that character again.”

Kilmer released a memoir in 2020 titled ‘I’m Huckleberry’ in which he discussed his cancer and treatment. He also released a documentary named ‘Val’ on Amazon Prime Video in 2021 after it received critical acclaim at the Cannes Film Festival.

In the documentary, Kilmer said: “I obviously am sounding much worse than I feel. I can’t speak without plugging this hole (in his throat). You have to make the choice to breathe or to eat. It’s an obstacle that is very present with whoever sees me.”

Tributes have poured in for the celebrated actor. Actor Josh Brolin said: "You were a smart, challenging, brave, uber-creative firecracker There's not a lot left of those. I hope to see you up there in the heavens when I eventually get there. Until then, amazing memories, lovely thoughts."

Josh Gad also paid tribute to the “icon”. He said in a post on Instagram: "RIP Val Kilmer. Thank you for defining so many of the movies of my childhood. You truly were an icon."

Fans also took to social media to share their tributes to Kilmer. One person said on X (formerly Twitter): “Rest in peace, you wonderful prince of the silver screen. May your soul be blessed in that big movie theater in the sky.”

Kilmer married actress Joanne Whalley, whom he had met on the set of Willow, in March 1988. They had two children together - Mercedes and Jack - before they split in February 1996.