Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Beloved actress Sian Barbara Allen has passed away after losing her battle with Alzheimer’s.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Actress Sian Barbara Allen who played the love interest of Richard Thomas’ John-Boy on The Waltons, has lost her battle with Alzheimer’s at the age of 78. She also starred in movies such as You’ll Like My Mother and Billy Two Hats.

Sian Barbara Allen was born on July 12, 1946 in Reading, a city in Pennsylvania in the USA. She was brought up by her mother Ruth Pokrass and received support from her grandmother, Etta Berger. After graduating from high school, she won a scholarship to the Pasadena Playhouse.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to The Hollywood Reporter, “As one of the last contract players at Universal, Allen made her movie debut as a mentally challenged, nonspeaking girl in You’ll Like My Mother (1972), starring Patty Duke, Rosemary Murphy and Thomas; for that, she was nominated for a Golden Globe as most promising new actress. (Execs at Universal liked her for roles earmarked for Carrie Snodgress, who had left the studio).”

Sian Barbara Allen is survived by her daughter Emily, son-in-law Max, sisters Hannah and Meg, nephew Miles, grandson Arlo, and ex-husband Peter Gelblum. According to an online obituary, her daughter Emily in lieu of a service, “asks that you choose from the following actions to honor Sian:

“Donate to a local, grassroots organization working to combat systems of oppression.”

“Donate to AuthoraCare Collective Hospice of Burlington who ensured Sian spent her final months peaceful and free of pain. Please consider directing your gift to support patients and families needing financial assistance to provide for loved ones.”

“Read your favourite book in bed.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“ Listen to the entire Graceland album or any of Bob Dylan's music.”

“Eat some mac and cheese, a bacon cheeseburger or drink a rootbeer float.”

Meg Pokrass paid tribute to her sister Sian Barbara Allen on Facebook and wrote: “My wonderful sister, actress Sian Barbara Allen died peacefully today after a long illness. Many of you were her friends here so I wanted to let everyone know. She loved her Facebook community, loved you all. This loss is too hard.”

Following Meg’s tribute, she has been inundated with comments. One fan wrote: “My sincere condolences. May her memory be a blessing,” whilst another wrote: “Very sorry. I know how loss hurts.”