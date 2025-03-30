Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Veteran actor Denis Arndt will be best remembered for interrogating actress Sharon Stone in the iconic scene in the Basic Instinct movie.

Hollywood actor Denis Arndt has passed away at home at the age of 86. It was reported by Ashland News that he died unexpectedly at home. At the time of writing, no cause of death has been recorded.

However, Denis Arndt had previously suffered a stroke in 2019 but had fully recovered from it. He had been married to his wife Magee Downey for 45 years.

Denis Arndt was born on November 23, 1939 and grew up near Seattle. During the Vietnam War, he served as a helicopter pilot in the United States. For his service, he was rewarded with both a Purple Heart and a Commendation Medal.

The Ashland News reported that “Following his military service, he flew helicopters in Alaska before earning a degree at the University of Washington, using the G.I. Bill. It was there that his passion for theatre took flight. While managing an apartment house, he became friendly with a director and drifted back into the theatre.”

When it came to his first role, a short time after he finished serving in the Vietnam War, Denis Arndt secured a role in ‘The Magical World of Disney.’ He also performed with the Oregon Shakespeare Festival in Ashland for twelve seasons.

However, the role that gained Denis Arndt the most recognition was the role he played in Basic Instinct. His character was Lieutenant Phil Walker, and he, along with another policeman, interviewed Sharon Stone’s character Catherine Tramell. At the time of the interview, Catherine Tramell uncrossed her legs to reveal that she had no underwear on.

Denis Arndt had other roles in the likes of Columbo, Dolphin Tale 2 and Metro. He was nominated for the Tony Award for Best Actor in a play when he performed on Broadway in Heisenberg, Mary Louise Parker also starred in the play. Patrick Page paid tribute to him on Facebook and wrote: “Who is the best actor that most people have never heard of? For me it was Denis Arndt, who passed away yesterday.”

Patrick also wrote: “When I saw his Iago at Oregon Shakespeare when I was 18, I thought “I want to learn how to do that.” His acting in that play was not merely different in quality but in kind. He was doing something different. My dad’s generation had the experience with Brando. He showed that there was more to the craft than previously imagined by many actors.

“That was the effect Arndt had on me. Despite being from Oregon I only met him once- at Glass House after his Tony nominated Broadway debut at age 77- but he changed my life.”