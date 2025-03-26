Manoj Bharathiraja had recently undergone heart bypass surgery, but suffered a heart attack whilst recovering at home.

Actor Manoj Bharathiraja has passed away at the age of 48 after suffering a heart attack, he had been recovering from bypass surgery at home. He is survived by his wife Ashwathi alias Nandana, and two daughters, Arshitha and Mathivathani.

Manoj’s manager confirmed the news of his passing to News18 and said:“Manoj recently had a bypass surgery and was recuperating. However, he succumbed to a heart attack at his residence much to the shock of everyone. Bharathiraja Sir is on the way to his residence from Neelankarai. The funeral and other processions are yet to be decided."

Actor Manoj Bharathiraja was last seen in Snakes and Ladders Tamil web series, which was released in 2024. He was the son of filmmaker Bharathiraja and made his acting debut in his father’s film Taj Mahal.

Actor Shanthnu paid tribute to Manoj on X and wrote: “Still not able to believe that #ManojBarathiRaja has left us.. Deepest condolences to #Bharathiraja sir and the entire family. Manoj had big dreams, aspirations which he has left unfulfilled… his sudden demise will definitely leave a void in so many hearts… May your soul RIP brother.

Lyca Productions paid tribute to Manoj on Instagram and wrote: “Deeply saddened by the passing of actor Manoj Bharathiraja. 🕊️ Heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. May his soul rest in peace. 🙏”

Aspiring director Thushi also took to X to pay tribute to Manoj and wrote: “He came to France in the 90s for a programme where my dad was the coordinator and my dad always spoke highly of him. This news truly shocked him. As a 90s kid, your unforgettable songs will always stay in our memories. Rest in Peace.”

Khushbu Sundar said on X that she was “extremely shocked to hear that Manoj is not among us anymore. His untimely demise pains. He was just 48 yrs. May God give the strength to his father Thiru #Bharathiraaja avl and his family to overcome this unbearable painful loss. You will be missed Manoj. Rest in peace. Om Shanthi.”