Britain's Got Talent star Chantel Bellew has died just weeks after turning 34.

Chantel Bellew, who reached the latter stages of Britain’s Got Talent in 2019, has passed away at the age of 34. According to the Daily Mail, Chantel Bellew - who reached the quarter finals of Series 13 - passed away in hospital from a suspected overdose just weeks after her birthday following a long struggle with depression.”

Presenter Luke Elkes paid tribute to Chantel Bellew on Instagram and wrote: “Chantel Bellew I will miss you for the rest of my life. Thank you for being my best friend. Life will never be the same without you. I’ll love you forever.” Luke shared a montage of photographs of him and Chantel together and ended his tribute with a red heart emoji and kisses.

In response to Luke Elkes’s Instagram post, Laura Adlington, who appeared on The Great British Bake Off and is a body image speaker and writer, said: “I’m so sorry Luis. Sending all the love and the biggest hug in the world.”

Chantel Bellew, who had 193 followers on her Instagram for her dance workshops,, described herself on her Instagram profile as a “professional dancer/singer/actress in musicals.” On May 14, 2019, she shared a video of herself with Anton Du Beke and wrote: “Great Day teaching Anton Du Beke some Tap today.”

Alderley Edge Academy of Dance also paid tribute to Chantel Bellew on Instagram and wrote: “It comes with deep deep sadness to let you all know our teacher Chantel Bellew has sadly passed away 💔 She loved each and every student she met and you all had a very special place in her heart. I know how much you all adored Chantel for making every workshop or class so incredibly fun and how she could bring confidence out of you like no one else!

Our hearts our breaking but let’s dance like we’ve never danced before for Chantel and show her how much she meant to us all ❤️❤️❤️ @chantelbellew8”

When Chantel Bellew appeared on Britain’s Got Talent, she performed a military themed dance routine and at the end of her act, her costume which was ripped off by two male dancers, was revealed to be a Union Jack bodice.

A GoFundMe page ‘Please Help Us Send Chantel Off in Style’ has been set up by her friend Daniel McErlean to help pay for her funeral costs and it describes Chantel as “more than a daughter, wife, sister, niece, cousin and friend. She was a kind, loving, and passionate spirit who brought joy and laughter to so many. Chantel was a talent second to none who was the life and soul of every party, I am sure you will agree she was a character that nobody will ever forget.”

According to reports, Chantel Bellew died just weeks after her 34th birthday. The Sun reported that “The 34-year-old lived in Widnes, Cheshire, and taught dance and singing in recent years.

“Shortly before her tragic death, Chantel started working in a supermarket.”

If you are suffering with your mental health, you can contact The Samaritans on 116 123 for free, confidential support People with hearing problems or other communication difficulties can text 07889 036 280.