TV presenter Amanda Holden shared an emotional moment with Alan Carr in the latest episode of their BBC show Amanda & Alan’s Spanish Job.

In the episode, Amanda looked incredibly emotional and spoke about how she was placed in a coma after she gave birth to her daughter Hollie in 2012. Amanda Holden said to Alan Carr that “When you look at massive landscapes like this, it does put things into perspective. When you lose someone you believe, don’t you, that they’ve gone somewhere.” She went on to say that “I’m not particularly religious but I don’t believe it’s the end.”

Amanda Holden then discussed her traumatic birth with daughter Hollie, who is now 12. She recounted how her heat stopped for 40 seconds and how she fell into a coma. Amanda Holden said: "Without being too maudlin, I had a really difficult birth with Hollie. Which ended up with me in a coma, I died.” She also said: I was in intensive care and the baby was fine, and then when I came round and everything was alright, I never stopped thinking about death after that. I'm like, 'Make every second count,' literally."

Amanda Holden had previously discussed her daughter Hollie’s birth in her autobiography and wrote: "Unbeknown to everyone, my placenta had attached itself to my bladder, and when they lifted it out, it snagged a large artery and ruptured it. I had haemorrhaged and was bleeding to death. I looked at Chris and said, 'Don't let me die'."

Amanda Holden is married to TV producer Chris Hughes and they also share another daughter, Lexi, 18. The couple were also parents to a son, Theo, who was stillborn.

Last month, she shared a heartbreaking tribute to him and lit a candle in honour of her son Theo who tragically died in 2011. The Britain's Got Talent star lit a candle and told her Instagram followers that "Our beautiful boy would have been 14 today."

Amanda Holden was 28 weeks into her second pregnancy with Chris Hughes when their son died and she had to deliver him via C-section. Last year, she also shared a post which she captioned: "You would have become a teenager today... #Theo," followed by a red heart emoji.

Amanda Holden told Giovanna Fletcher on her Happy Mum Happy Baby podcast in 2018 that “They scanned my tummy... and it was one of the most surreal moments of my life. "I remember hearing this woman screaming and shouting and I was thinking, "Where is that coming from?" And it was coming from me and I didn’t even know I was doing it and I was doing it... "The obstetrician was trying to tell me that my baby's heart had stopped beating and was not alive anymore and I just was... saying, 'I don’t know what I’m going to tell Lexi,' and this is the woman I could hear, screaming that. And I didn’t know it was me. It was the oddest, most awful thing."