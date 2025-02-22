Britain's Got Talent when is it on? Where can I watch the TV show as 2025 series returns - what channel will it be on tonight
Social media sensation KSI is joining judges Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and Bruno Tonioli as a special guest judge on tonight’s episode (Saturday 22 February). There will be plenty of changes in store for season 18.
As ever, Ant & Dec are back at the helm as they host a nationwide search for the next big name in entertainment. Britain's Got Talent will air on ITV and ITVX every Saturday evening.
This is a change from previous years, with the show usually airing on Saturdays and Sundays. The live semi-finals will now air weekly, rather than it being stripped across a week in May.
Lily Wilson, the Commissioning Editor for Entertainment at ITV, said of the format shake-up: "We want to hit that family audience. Starting in February means we can build excitement over a longer period while making the live semi-finals a much bigger event."
Britain's Got Talent kick starts on Saturday 22nd February at 7pm. The episode is just under 90 minutes, with it slated to finish at 8:25pm.
