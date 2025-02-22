Britain's Got Talent when is it on? Where can I watch the TV show as 2025 series returns - what channel will it be on tonight

Britain's Got Talent is back for another series and is set to be the biggest season yet.

Social media sensation KSI is joining judges Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and Bruno Tonioli as a special guest judge on tonight’s episode (Saturday 22 February). There will be plenty of changes in store for season 18.

As ever, Ant & Dec are back at the helm as they host a nationwide search for the next big name in entertainment. Britain's Got Talent will air on ITV and ITVX every Saturday evening.

Britain's Got Talent is back for another series and is set to be the biggest season yet. (Photo: Getty Images)Britain's Got Talent is back for another series and is set to be the biggest season yet. (Photo: Getty Images)
This is a change from previous years, with the show usually airing on Saturdays and Sundays. The live semi-finals will now air weekly, rather than it being stripped across a week in May.

Lily Wilson, the Commissioning Editor for Entertainment at ITV, said of the format shake-up: "We want to hit that family audience. Starting in February means we can build excitement over a longer period while making the live semi-finals a much bigger event."

Britain's Got Talent kick starts on Saturday 22nd February at 7pm. The episode is just under 90 minutes, with it slated to finish at 8:25pm.

