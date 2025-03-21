Cali Lili Hauser, the wife of Wings Hauser, announced his death in a post on Instagram.

Cali Lili Hauser shared a photograph of herself on Instagram with her husband Wings Hauser and their dog on Venice Beach in California and wrote: “Movie icon Wings Hauser took flight in the arms of his film & music partner, Cali Lili Hauser at their studio this weekend.

Born in Hollywood, proud Academy member and prouder son of Academy Award winning writer, director, producer Dwight A. Hauser and loving mother Geraldine T. Hauser, Wings Hauser’s one of a kind, legendary career spanned 58 years in movies, tv & music working alongside many of the greatest artists in the industry and earning their respect.

Cali Lili Hauser, the wife of soap star Wings Hauser, announced his death in a post on Instagram. Photo: Getty Images | Getty Images

“His recent and upcoming releases along with his living wish is handing the torch to the love of his life, Cali, requesting she continue the work embodying their partnership, their love story and honoring his legacy. Wings asks movie and music lovers in lieu of flowers or cards that they please show ongoing support for current and future projects by the award winning sustainable indie film and music studio , a sea-life and butterfly sanctuary hand-built by the Hausers ( #CaliLiliIndies ™️ ) Cali Lili Indies Pictures Words Music In Motion FeMt0 Studi0 releasing social / environmental justice themed films and songs, as well as monarch butterflies and the source of both title and title track for an upcoming feature length documentary produced by La-La Land Entertainment.”

The official page for Wings Hauser’s forthcoming documentary on Instagram also paid tribute to the actor and wrote: “We are devastated over the great #WingsHauser passing. All of us mourn the loss of a huge heart & soul larger even than his astonishing creative legacy. His contributions to the arts survive into eternity and our deepest condolences go out to his family, friends & fans. RIP.”

Following this tribute, many fans also shared their own thoughts and one wrote: “It’ll be more poignant to watch the doc now but such an amazing way to honour his legacy as well,” whilst another wrote: “So glad you guys will have the doc to honour him.”

Wings Hauser was dad to Yellowstone actor Cole Hauser. Here Cole Hauser is attending the Paramount's "Yellowstone" Season 5 Part 2 Premiere at Museum of Modern Art on November 07, 2024 in New York City. Photo: Getty Images | Getty Images

Wings Hauser will be best remembered for playing the part of Greg Foster on the soap The Young and the Restless in 1977 and then again in 2010. He also appeared in shows such as Murder, She Wrote, Roseanne, Perry Mason and Beverly Hills, 90210. When it came to movies, he appeared alongside Al Pacino and Russell Crowe in The Insider 1999.

Wings Hauser has a daughter Bright Hauser from his first marriage to Jane Boltinhouse, he also has an actor son Cole Hauser, who is best known for his role as Rip Wheeler in Yellowstone, Cole Hauser’s mother is Cass Warner (Wings Hauser was married to her from 1974 until 1977).

Yellowstone’s Cole Hauser did not know his father until he was around nine or ten years old as he lived with his mother and told Cowboys & Indians magazine that “'Yeah. I saw him on TV, and I didn’t know he was my dad. I waited for the finish of the film, and I saw Wings Hauser [in the credits]. So, I went into my mom’s room, and I said, “Hey mom. I just saw a guy on TV, his name’s Wings Hauser.”

“And she looked at me and went: “Wow!” And I said, “Yeah, I saw this guy.” And she goes, “Yeah, well, let’s talk about that.” And so, she explained to me who he was. And that’s how I found out about my dad.”

Cole Hauser later reconnected with his dad and revealed that Wings Hauser was a “huge fan" of Yellowstone and "very proud of what I've done in it."

Cole Hauser also said of his dad that "He's an old cowboy after all," and "Our family, the Hauser side of the family, are all Montanans. So, it's very close to him. We have family in Helena and Livingstone and all over the state."