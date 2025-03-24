TV star Brennan Elliott’s wife, Camilla Row, who was a clinical psychologist, has lost her battle against cancer.

Brennan Elliott took to Instagram to reveal that his wife, clinical psychologist, Camilla Row, had passed away. He said: "There is no easy way to say this but I know my wife @camilla_row would have wanted me to thank every person from all over the world who prayed for her overthe last 8 years she suffered immeasurably trying to survive and live with #stage4gastriccancer.”

He went on to say “It is with a soul crushing devastated heart that my beloved wife #cami passed away at 5:28 this morning. Our babies and I lost our rock, a person who not only was the love of my life,my soulmate,my best friend and lover but the toughest strongest fearless person I have ever met in my life and the greatest mother to her babies. The pain she endured only I might know but assure all who loved her she is in peace with no more pain. You are with the lord now my queen!🙏🙏. You are free! Heaven is a far better place with you in it my love.

Hallmark star Brennan Elliott’s wife dies at 45 after losing her cancer battle. He is pictured here attending Hallmark Media's star-studded kickoff of 'Countdown To Christmas' with a special screening of "A Holiday Spectacular" featuring the world famous Rockettes at Radio City Music Hall on October 20, 2022 in New York City. Photo: Getty Images for Hallmark Media | Getty Images for Hallmark Media

Brennan Elliott also added “THANKYOU for being the best wife,mother and friend I’ve ever known. What you did for the #gastriccancer community was immeasurable, but what you did for me as a man will last forever. For any of you who met or knew her your life was blessed because of her presence. I love and am in love and will always be in love with you my baby! I know u r dancing and are on vacation in heaven and free from the grips of cancer.

Brennan Elliott ended his tribute with these words: “When the lord calls me and it’s my time I will c u in heaven and we will start dancing again.!!🙏🙏 I will always be your hot mess!😂 missing you on this plane forever but will c u soon! THANKYOU Cami for being YOU!”

In response to his words, actor Cameron Mathison wrote: “This brought me to tears my beautiful friend. We’ve talked many times through her journey and I just love you all so much. I’m so so sorry for your loss and may you hold onto her beautiful memories for a lifetime,” whilst Nikki DeLoach said: “I’m so so sorry, my friend. Absolutely gutted for you and the kids. Wrapping you up in all my love and prayers. ❤️‍🩹.”

Brennan Elliott first shared the news of his wife Camilla Row having stage 4 gastric cancer back in April 2022 and said: “Those closest to me know that my wife Cami has had several bouts with cancer in the past but now she embarks on a new journey as a Stage IV metastatic gastric cancer patient.”

Camilla was mother to son, Liam, 12 and daughter, Luna, 10, whom she shared with Brennan. The couple married in 2011.