Actor Jan Schwieterman passed away at Mercy Hospital, in Washington, after battling cancer.

Jan Schwieterman, who has died at the age of 52 after a battle with cancer, will be best remembered for playing the lead villain Kurt Bozwell, owner of Mondo Burger, in the movie Good Burger. Chad Schwieterman, the brother of Jan Schwieterman, shared the news of his passing on Facebook.

Chad Schwieterman wrote: “It is with a heavy heart that I share the passing of my brother, Jan (JP) Schwieterman. He recently found out he had an aggressive form of stage 4 cancer and passed yesterday evening. Please keep our family in your thoughts and prayers as we navigate this difficult time.

“Rest in peace, brother. We love and miss you.”

Following Chad Schwieterman’s announcement about his brother’s death, he has been inundated with comments on Facebook and one fan wrote: “Sending love to you and your family,” whilst another wrote: “So shocked with this news and saddened by this news. Thanks for sharing these memories in pictures.”

An online obituary for Jan Schwieterman reads: “J.P. is survived by mother, Clara Reed of Hermann; father, LeeRoy Schwieterman of Florence Ariz., sisters, Megan and Vanessa; brother, Chad; and nieces, nephews, cousins and many other relatives and friends. A memorial Mass was held Tuesday, March 4 at St. Paul’s Church in Berger.”

As well as starring in Good Burger, Jan Schwieterman also appeared in Felicity and the indie film Along the Way in 2008. According to IMDb, he also had parts in NightMan in 1997 and Beyond Belief: Fact or Fiction, also in 1997.

For those of you unfamiliar with the movie Good Burger, it was a spin-off of the Good Burger’s comedy sketch from the Nickelodeon variety series All That and was a 1997 Amnerican teen comedy. It was directed by Brian Robbins and written by Dan Schneider with Kevin Kopelow and Heath Seifert. As well as starring Jan Schwieterman, the movie featured Kenan Thomspon, Kel Mitchell and Abe Vigoda.

At this time, it is not possible to watch the movie Good Burger on Netflix in the UK.