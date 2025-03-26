Laurin Bell, who was from Lakeland, Florida, appeared on the long-running show in 2023.

Laurin Bell, 41, who appeared on the long-running show Jeopardy!, has been found dead. The U.S. Sun reported that “A spokesperson for her local Florida Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed to The U.S. Sun that the Jeopardy! star died on March 23, and her death was determined to be suicide.”

Laurin Bell’s cousin Kristen Joyner took to Facebook and wrote: “It is with a heavy heart that we have to let everyone know that Laurin Bell decided to end her life last tonight. She was a brilliant, funny and beautiful soul. Please keep everyone in your thoughts and prayers as they process this loss.

“She had a dog that was taken to the pound. If anyone is willing to take her in please let me know she is 14 years old and not good with other dogs, but is friendly with everyone and casts. She’s a great companion and needs love.

“The pup is at the shelter located in Pol County, FL. Her name is Kinley. She has 10 days.” She followed the post with a crying face and red heart emoji.

Following Kristen’s post, she has been inundated with condolences and one person wrote: “Praying for comfort and your family,” whilst another person wrote: “So sad! Sorry for your loss. Praying for everyone who knew her.”

The Facebook page for the First Ladies Farm and Sanctuary, an urban cat and domestic fowl rescue sanctuary in Riverview, Florida, paid tribute to Laurin Bell and wrote: “This rips me in half. I went to bed thinking about Laurin and I have woken up thinking about her. As someone in recovery and who has battled Bipolar Disorder in all of my life, I empathise.

“I have felt the lows, I have ridden the highs, I am grateful that I survived any impulse to simply be done. That’s what it is, you know. Not quitting. Not abandoning those you love. It isn’t about anything but not struggling for another single minute.

“If you never felt this, you cannot understand. It kills me that I cannot help this dog in particular but I don’t have a single kennel. Ironically? It is exactly the kind of thing that makes someone like me feel hopeless.

“Triggers the depression I ward off daily, sometimes hourly or even minute to minute… Have empathy for those around you. Try to be more kind. There may be someone like Laurin for whom it is the thing that changes her mind. May your mind finally be quiet, Laurin and may someone be able to step in for you with your dog. I’m sorry it can’t be me.”

If you are suffering with suicidal thoughts, you can contact The Samaritans on 116 123 for free, confidential support People with hearing problems or other communication difficulties can text 07889 036 280.