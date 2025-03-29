Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Actor Shaun Chen took to his Instagram to reveal that his father had died in a hit-and-run.

Actor Shaun Chen shared the tragic news of his father’s passing in a hit-and-run on his Instagram. Alongside the video, Shaun Chen shared a caption which read: “HIT AND RUN and kill my father’s is unacceptable!”

Malaysian actor Shaun Chen, who is currently in Thailand with his family, has urged the driver to come forward. CNA Lifestyle reported that “In the first video, Chen shared that the accident occurred at around 10:35am. His father was making his way home on a motorcycle when a car hit him. After hitting Chen’s father, the driver fled the scene.

“Chen said that his father was conveyed to the hospital where doctors declared him brain dead. The older Chen subsequently succumbed to his injuries.”

Shaun Chen then shared another Instagram post about the funeral details for his father. Following his first post, he has been inundated with messages of support.

Actress Jesseca Liu wrote: “Really sad to hear this news, hope you can be strong in the face of it all! Stay strong! My deepest condolences to you and family!,” whilst Hong Junyang wrote: “ My deepest condolences to u n your family 🙏 so sorry to hear this.”

According to his profile on Media Corp’s website, Shaun Chen “is a Singapore-based actor from Malaysia. He started his career hosting for the hit variety programme, City Beat. His great hosting performance earned him a role in the TV series City Heroes as an entrepreneur and later in the 100 episodes TV series Holland V.”

Shaun Chen is a former badminton player in Malaysia, back in 2015, he won Best Actor Award at the Star Awards. He has won Top 10 Most Popular Male Artistes at the Star Awards in 2015, 2018, 2019, 2021 and 2022.

Shaun Chen is married and is father to two daughters, Nellie, eight, and Neia, seven. He told The Straits Times last year that he and his family moved to “Eco Botanic, a popular residential and commercial project that is about a 10-minute drive from Legoland Malaysia.”