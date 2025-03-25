Cindyana Santangelo: Actress known as 'The Latin Marilyn Monroe' dies after 'receiving cosmetic injections'
TMZ reported emergency responders were called to Santangelo’s residence on Monday afternoon for a medical emergency. She was rushed to a local hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.
“Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputies went to the hospital and learned Cindyana had recently received cosmetic shots in her home,” sources told TMZ.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department’s Homicide Division is now investigating her death. While no evidence of foul play has been found so far, detectives are awaiting the results of an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.
Santangelo was best known for her recurring role as Sierra Madre, a dancer at The Jiggly Room, on Married... with Children. She also appeared on popular television shows such as CSI: Miami and ER, and on the big screen in Hollywood Homicide alongside Harrison Ford and Josh Hartnett.
She became a pop culture favourite in 1989 after dancing in the music video for Young MC's hit "Bust a Move," famously wearing stop-sign booty shorts. Jane’s Addiction frontman Perry Farrell once dubbed her “the Latin Marilyn Monroe.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.