The cause of death for actress Pamela Bach, ex-wife of David Hasselhoff, has been confirmed as suicide by a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, TMZ reported.

According to her official death certificate released by Los Angeles County on Tuesday, it states that the 62-year-old died from a gunshot wound to the head using a revolver on March 5.

She was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics after family members, who had not heard from her, went to check on her at her Los Angeles home.

Pamela has since been cremated, as noted in the official document. She was best known for her roles in Baywatch, Sirens, and Knight Rider, where she met Hasselhoff. The couple married in 1989 and divorced in 2006. Things were contentious between them and custody disputes went on until 2017.

David Hasselhoff's ex-wife Pamela Bach-Hasselhoff dies by suicide at 62. The couple are pictured here in 2005. Photo: David Livingston/Getty Images | Getty Images

Hasselhoff said at the time of her death: “Our family is deeply saddened by the recent passing of Pamela Hasselhoff. We are grateful for the outpouring of love and support during this difficult time but we kindly request privacy as we grieve and navigate through this challenging time.”

They shared two children together, Hayley, 32 and 34-year-old Taylor. She is also survived by a granddaughter named London.

Whatever you are going through, you don’t have to face it alone. Call Samaritans for free on 116 123, email [email protected] or visit www.samaritans.org for more information