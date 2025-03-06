Baywatch star David Hasselhoff was married to Pamela Bach-Hasselhoff from 1989 to 2006.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pamela Bach-Hasselhoff, the former wife of Baywatch star David Hasselhoff, has died by suicide at 62. TMZ has reported that “Law enforcement sources tell us ... family members had not heard from her and wanted to check on her out of concern. Paramedics were called to Pamela's house on a report of an unconscious female shortly after 10 PM Wednesday.

“Pamela was pronounced dead at the scene with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. There was no note, we're told.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

TV star David Hasselhoff reacted to the tragic passing of his ex-wife Pamela Bach-Hasselhoff and told TMZ that “Our family is deeply saddened by the recent passing of Pamela Hasselhoff. We are grateful for the outpouring of love and support during this difficult time but we kindly request privacy as we grieve and navigate through this challenging time.”

David Hasselhoff's ex-wife Pamela Bach-Hasselhoff dies by suicide at 62. The couple are pictured here in 2005. Photo: David Livingston/Getty Images | Getty Images

David Hasselhoff was married to Pamela Bach-Hasselhoff from 1989 until 2006 when she filed for divorce. Things were contentious between them and custody disputes went on until 2017.

David Hasselhoff and Pamela Bach-Hasselhoff shared two children together, Hayley, 32 and 34-year-old Taylor. She is also survived by a granddaughter named London.

Pamela Bach-Hasselhoff made her movie debut in Francis Ford Coppola’s Rumble Fish in 1983 and went on to appear as café owner Kaye Morgan in Baywatch in 1989. She also appeared on The Young and the Restless, The Fall Guy and Sirens and in 2011, was on Celebrity Big Brother.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On January 1, 2025, she posted on Instagram and wrote: “Happy New Year, everyone! As we step into 2025, my heart is full of gratitude, especially for my precious grandbaby, London🎀. Watching her grow and seeing her smile light up my world is truly the greatest blessing. My wish for all of you this year is health, happiness, and an abundance of love. May 2025 be filled with beautiful moments, laughter, and all the blessings your hearts can hold. Here’s to a year of making cherished memories, spreading joy, and embracing every precious moment!”